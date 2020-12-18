e-paper
Home / Regional Movies / Dhanush on Netflix film The Gray Man: ‘Looking forward to wonderful action packed experience’

Dhanush on Netflix film The Gray Man: ‘Looking forward to wonderful action packed experience’

Dhanush is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of The Gray Man, which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

regional-movies Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 16:21 IST
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Haricharan Pudipeddi
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Dhanush’s The Gray Man will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.
Dhanush’s The Gray Man will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore.
         

Actor Dhanush on Friday took to Twitter to announce that he’s elated to be part of the Russo brothers’ upcoming spy film, The Gray Man, which will reportedly be the most expensive Netflix original ever produced. He said he’s looking forward to being a part of a wonderful action-packed experience.

Dhanush is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the movie which also stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura and Julia Butters.

In his statement he shared on Twitter, Dhanush wrote: “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (Avengers, Captain America: Winter Soldier). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.”

 

Also read: Neha Kakkar shows off pregnant belly in new pic with Rohanpreet Singh, congratulations pour in

Reportedly, the film will be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. It is also tipped to be the beginning of a new franchise.

Meanwhile, Dhanush currently has nearly half a dozen projects in his pipeline. He currently awaits the release of Karthik Subbaraj directed Jagame Thandiram. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Dhanush and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, has been predominantly shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK.

Dhanush recently completed shooting for Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan. He also has films with directors Karthick Naren and Ram Kumar in the offing apart from Anand L Rai’s Atrangi Re.

