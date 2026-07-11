Disha Patani opens up on working with Kevin Spacey in Hollywood debut, says west focuses heavily on auditions

Disha Patani, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Welcome To The Jungle, is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Holiguards Saga – The Portal of Force, a film directed by Kevin Spacey. This marks Spacey's fifth project following his 2023 acquittal of sexual assault charges in the UK.

Disha on working with Kevin Spacey

Disha Patani plays a pivotal role in Holiguards Saga.

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Disha recently spoke about sharing screen space with and being directed by Kevin Spacey. She told Variety India, "He is amazing. Being an actor, he understands his actors. He is one of the finest actors in the world. He gives his actors a lot of space to experiment. He would tell us to draw from our own experiences. We would be encouraged to think of questions like ‘How would you react to a situation like this?’ ‘Would you cry?’ ‘What would you feel?’ ‘How would you emote?’ Every morning, he would sit with us and take us through the scene. I found that really special. I don’t think I had done that with any of the creators in the past. It’s also like taking some responsibility in understanding the character and delivering it."

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'The West focuses heavily on auditions'

{{^usCountry}} Disha also spoke about breaking into Hollywood and how representation, accessibility, auditions, and logistics like visas matter a lot. She said, “A lot depends on accessibility. The West focuses heavily on audition templates. You have to audition for things. It depends on how accessible that is for you and who you are signed with. Destiny also plays a role. Sometimes, they just end up seeing your work and offer you projects and auditions. It also depends on the visa and other logistics. It’s all very technical. It is a different country at the end of the day. But you will have to be present. You can’t sit here and crack roles there. You can audition from here, but it is best to go there, stay for a bit and work on it. It is the same with any country.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Disha also spoke about breaking into Hollywood and how representation, accessibility, auditions, and logistics like visas matter a lot. She said, “A lot depends on accessibility. The West focuses heavily on audition templates. You have to audition for things. It depends on how accessible that is for you and who you are signed with. Destiny also plays a role. Sometimes, they just end up seeing your work and offer you projects and auditions. It also depends on the visa and other logistics. It’s all very technical. It is a different country at the end of the day. But you will have to be present. You can’t sit here and crack roles there. You can audition from here, but it is best to go there, stay for a bit and work on it. It is the same with any country.” {{/usCountry}}

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Holiguards Saga – The Portal of Force is a supernatural action thriller directed by Kevin Spacey and written by Sergey Torchilin and Lado Okhotnikov. It stars Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Brianna Hildebrand, Disha Patani, and Eric Roberts. The film had a private premiere in Berlin in February this year. Its worldwide release date is yet to be announced.