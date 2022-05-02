Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness earns 20 crore in advance booking in India, eyes huge opening

Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has not even released yet but is already breaking records at the box office. The Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen-starrer has already raked in ₹20 crore in advance ticket bookings with four days still to go for its release. As per trade estimates, this gives the film a shot at one of the best-ever opening days for a Hollywood film in India. Also read: New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness clip sees viewers complain about ‘bad CGI’ in Benedict Cumberbatch film

Doctor Strange 2 has already surpassed the advance booking numbers of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was a huge hit in India. However, given that Doctor Strange films are not as popular as Spider-Man or Avengers titles, industry experts are estimating its opening day numbers to not go higher than them.

A report BoxOfficeIndia.com report states, “They way the advance is going especially at the bigger multiplexes it will probably look like a 30 crore nett opening day by the time the advance ends on Thursday night. The issue may well be slower movement on the day as advance for this film has been open for almost a month so a lot will be baked into the advance and also it may not have the mass patranoge of the Avengers movies or Spiderman films which may keep the film under 30 crore nett.”

Barring No Way Home, Hollywood films have found it tough at the Indian box office post-pandemic. But Doctor Strange 2 seems to buck the trend. The film has been billed by Marvel as its lynchpin for the 2022 summer and it has that going for it.

Doctor Strange 2 deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in theatres on May 6, 2022.

