Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness mid and post-credits scenes leaked: Deadpool, The Office jokes and more

The mid-credits and post-credits scenes for Marvel's next big film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, have reportedly leaked online. The credits also contain potential major spoilers from the superhero franchise which is due for release on May 6. The leak claims that the clips may contain an introduction to new characters who can change the course of Marvel's Phase 4. Also Read| Exclusive: Patrick Stewart going back to Charles Xavier, Picard made lives difficult for those close to him

A fan account on Twitter posted a long note detailing the spoilers in the mid and post-credit scenes. As per the tweet, the mid-credit scenes will show Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange sleeping after the events of the Multiverse of Madness when he has a nightmare. In the dream sequence, he sees himself training as an apprentice in New York City, which has been ruined.

Doctor Strange is accompanied by a dead Wong and Dormammu’s sister Umar in the city. Kang the Conqueror, believed to be the next big villain in the new MCU phase, is also spotted in the sequence.

Doctor Strange then wakes up with a third eye and hears Clea's voice crying for help. Clea, who is expected to be played by Charlize Theron and will be apparently Strange's love interest in the comics, is heard saying, "Help Me."

The end-credit scenes also reveal new information. As per the tweet, the scenes show Deadpool taking a round of the Illuminati facility with Cable, Domino, and his girlfriend Vanessa, as the multiversal gates of the facility have been left open after a fight with Wanda. Deadpool is seen indulging in his typical banter, and also makes a reference to the TV sitcom The Office.

There is also a partial breaking of the fourth wall, as Deadpool makes a joke about Patrick Stewart's Professor X being dead again for the third time as Professor X after X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan. Also Read: Patrick Stewart on Doctor Strange 2 theories: ‘I’ve already died twice'

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is part of Phase 4 of MCU and stars Benedict Cumberbatch in the title role. It also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda and her story begins after the Marvel series WandaVision. The Sam Raimi film has been described as Marvel's first horror film and will release in theatres on May 6.

