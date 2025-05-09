Does Ben Affleck still like Latinas? Check out actor's reaction

Ben Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez last year and officially finalized their divorce in January this year, bringing an end to their two-year marriage. The couple initially filed for divorce in August 2024, and since then, have refrained from speaking too much about their personal lives. Now in a video shared by TMZ, the actor was seen outside the Lavo Ristorante hotel where he was asked about being Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor again. (Also read: Ben Affleck opens up on reasons behind his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, calls the episode 'sort of embarrassing') Ben Affleck was most recently seen in The Accountant 2. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Ben Affleck laughs off most eligible bachelor tag

In the video, Ben was seen interacting with another person for a brief while right outside the Lavo Ristorante hotel. As he came towards his car, a paparazzo came in front and asked him in Spanish how he feels about being Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor again. Ben laughed at the compliment and said, “Muy bien” (Very good).

Meanwhile, the paparazzo also asked him, “Do you still like Latinas?” Ben replied, “Yes, of course.” For the unversed, Ben's ex-wife Jennifer Lopez is also a Latina. She is of Puerto Rican descent and was born and raised in the Bronx, New York.

About their relationship

After the split happened, Ben has been quietly reuniting with his first former wife, Jennifer Garner, to co-parent their kids.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had dated in the early 2000s and even got engaged before calling it quits. However, Cupid struck a second time as they rekindled their romance in 2021. They eventually tied the knot in 2022, only to separate and file for divorce in August 2024.

Ben Affleck returns as Christian Wolff, along with Jon Bernthal's Brax, in The Accoutant 2. The film premiered at SXSW and won the Audience Award in the Headliners category. It released on April 25 and garnered positive reactions.