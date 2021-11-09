Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Don Lee: I am going to produce more films in Hollywood

Korean superstar Don Lee is all set to explore the world of Hollywood, but admits he doesn’t just want to expand his horizons as an actor, but as a producer as well
Don Lee is entering Hollywood with superhero film, Eternals
Published on Nov 09, 2021 07:16 PM IST
By Sugandha Rawal

Korean superstar Don Lee is all set to explore the world of Hollywood, but admits he doesn’t just want to expand his horizons as an actor, but as a producer as well.

“I’m getting a lot of offers from other Hollywood movies too, but I was glad to get a great start with a superhero film, which comes studded with a huge ensemble,” admits Lee.

Over the years, Lee gas attained the position of being one of the most successful actors in South Korea. He broke out in the scene with the film Train to Busan (2016), following which he has done projects such as Derailed (2016), The Bros (2017), and The Outlaws (2017). For his Hollywood debut, he joined Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington in superhero film Eternals.

“When a project has someone like Angeline Jolie, you have to take it. I am happy with my debut. Now, I am actually producing some Hollywood films, and I will be going to star in them soon. For now, I am going to just produce it, and then let’s see what happens after that,” he confesses.

He has expanded his horizons to the West, and one wonders if Bollywood is also on his wishlist. Mention this, and he laughs, admitting he doesn’t have the right skills for it.

“I am a bad dancer, so I don’t know if I would be able to do anything in Bollywood. But my film, Eternals, has a Bollywood twist, (with dancing), and we all just loved it,” he says.

