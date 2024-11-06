Donald Trump, the entertainer: How US President used film cameos, The Apprentice to become conservative America's hero

Donald Trump is set to be sworn in as the President of the United States for a second term. The 78-year-old beat Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in a race that started as tight but ended up being one-sided as Trump swept through the swing states. Trump is among the most unusual US Presidents, as he is not a career politician. His path to the Oval Office was travelled through boardrooms, film roles, and TV show sets. Donald Trump hosted the reality show, The Apprentice, for over a decade

Donald Trump, the entertainer

While he was known in the 80s as a real estate mogul in New York, Donald Trump gained national fame through cameo appearances in films and eventually by starring in reality shows. His first on-screen appearance was in the 1989 film Ghosts Can't Do It, before he famously played himself in Home Alone 2. In 1994, he played someone apart from himself on screen for the first time in The Little Rascals. He later appeared in popular films like Zoolander and The Associate. In the 90s, he appeared 24 times on Howard Stern Show, further enhancing his popularity among the masses.

The Apprentice, WWE, and international popularity

In 2003, Trump became the host and producer of the reality show, The Apprentice. This show was where he unveiled his snarky, no-nonsense business magnate persona. His catchphrase 'You're fired' soon became part of pop culture, leading Trump to trademark it. At the height of the show's popularity, Trump earned $3 million per episode, making him one of the highest-paid TV celebrities in the world. Trump hosted The Apprentice till 2015, cementing his place in America's pop culture. This led to a polarising appearance in professional wrestling, where he feuded with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in 2007's famous 'Battle of the Billionaires'.

How media appearances helped Trump's political career

For a long time, Donald Trump was America's favourite punchline. Even after he made public his intention to run for president in 2016, many considered it a joke. Over the years, Trump has harnessed his media appearances by entering America's living rooms. He was no longer just a billionaire but a popular personality. He leveraged this fame, which was different from the image of a politician, and added his ultra-right-wing platform to hit when he launched his candidature in 2019. The end result was a charismatic, unconventional leader. Many Americans saw him as a break from the two-party system they had long sought. Trump used the skills he had built as a TV star in his campaign speeches and became the darling of conservative America.

That Trump was able to reclaim centre stage in American politics four years after being defeated and written off speaks volumes of the cult-like following he has created. The genesis of this personality began on-screen three decades ago.