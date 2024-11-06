US Presidential Elections: Full list of statewide results updated live; how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are faring
The US Presidential Elections full list of results updated live here statewide, as Donald Trump and Kamala Harris battle it out to be the next US President.
Donald Trump has taken a lead in the US Presidential elections as early results trickle in. The former President is expected to face a tough contest from the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.
How the race is panning out
Trump is currently ahead on 101 electoral votes, while Harris is leading on 71. Both candidates need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. This election is seen as one of the most consequential in recent US history.
Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is aiming for a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has been vice president since January 2021.
A few key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, are expected to decide the race.
Trump is leading in states such as Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.
US elections 2024: Full results
Arkansas: Donald Trump
South Carolina: Donald Trump
Florida: Donald Trump
Rhode Island: Kamala Harris
Massachusetts: Kamala Harris
Connecticut: Kamala Harris
Tennessee: Donald Trump
Oklahoma: Donald Trump
Maryland: Kamala Harris
Alabama: Donald Trump
Mississippi: Donald Trump
West Virginia: Donald Trump
Indiana: Donald Trump
Vermont: Kamala Harris
Kentucky: Donald Trump
New York: Kamala Harris
Texas: Donald Trump
Trump continues to hold strong support among voters without a college degree, with roughly 8 in 10 of them backing him over Harris.
On the other hand, Harris maintains strong support among young and Black voters in Georgia. About 86% of Black voters in the state have cast their ballots for Harris, and approximately 60% of voters under 30. The economy remains the top issue for roughly 40% of Georgia voters.
