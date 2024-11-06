US Presidential Elections: Full list of statewide results updated live; how Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are faring

Donald Trump has taken a lead in the US Presidential elections as early results trickle in. The former President is expected to face a tough contest from the Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. Supporters of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watch the early results from the 2024 US presidential election in Florida,. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid(REUTERS)

How the race is panning out

Trump is currently ahead on 101 electoral votes, while Harris is leading on 71. Both candidates need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency. This election is seen as one of the most consequential in recent US history.

Trump, who served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is aiming for a return to the White House after losing to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. Harris has been vice president since January 2021.

A few key battleground states, including Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, are expected to decide the race.

Trump is leading in states such as Missouri, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, West Virginia, Indiana, and Kentucky.

US elections 2024: Full results

Arkansas: Donald Trump

South Carolina: Donald Trump

Florida: Donald Trump

Rhode Island: Kamala Harris

Massachusetts: Kamala Harris

Connecticut: Kamala Harris

Tennessee: Donald Trump

Oklahoma: Donald Trump

Maryland: Kamala Harris

Alabama: Donald Trump

Mississippi: Donald Trump

West Virginia: Donald Trump

Indiana: Donald Trump

Vermont: Kamala Harris

Kentucky: Donald Trump

New York: Kamala Harris

Texas: Donald Trump

For a live map of the US election results, click here

Trump continues to hold strong support among voters without a college degree, with roughly 8 in 10 of them backing him over Harris.

On the other hand, Harris maintains strong support among young and Black voters in Georgia. About 86% of Black voters in the state have cast their ballots for Harris, and approximately 60% of voters under 30. The economy remains the top issue for roughly 40% of Georgia voters.

Read More on US Elections 2024 with HT:

Catch all the newsmakers, detailed explainers and deep analysis of the US Elections

HT in US: Special Coverage of the American elections by Prashant Jha