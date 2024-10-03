US Presidents and their Favourite Restaurants in Washington, D.C.

As the United States gets ready to elect its next President, Washington, D.C., is buzzing with rhetoric, promises and big Donald Trump versus Kamala Harris debate. However, there is more to the American capital than its political overtones, it is a culinary destination - from crave-worthy dishes served by celebrity chefs to delicious drinks to chilli-smothered half-smokes served at a diner, D.C. has it all. And over the years, each US President has had his own favourite restaurant. Here’s a look at the favourite Washington, D.C. restaurants of 7 US Presidents. Presidents of the United States of America: Barack Obama (44th), Joe Biden (47th), and John F Kennedy (35). (White House)

US presidents and their favourite Washington D.C. restaurants

President Barack Obama (1961): Oyamel Cocina Mexicana

Oyamel: One of the Obama family’s favourites is José Andrés’ Oyamel, a Mexican food haven and Bib Gourmand honoree .

One of the Obama family’s favourites is José Andrés’ Oyamel, a Mexican food haven and Bib Gourmand honoree. Founded in 2004 and located in D.C.’s vibrant Downtown area, José Andrés and his team at Oyamel combine Mexico’s rich regional diversity with the vibrant urban atmosphere of Mexico City. The liveliness of the dining room is matched by the creativity of the menu and cocktail list, featuring antojitos (Mexican small plates) ceviches and tacos, plus unique margaritas, and an impressive array of wine, tequila and mezcal.

Average cost of meal for two: Under $30

Address: Corner of Wisconsin Avenue and N Street in Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

John F Kennedy (1917-1961): Martin’s Tavern

Martin’s Tavern: Martin’s Tavern has served US presidents from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush, senators, secretaries of state, baseball greats, and more. ((Photo credit: Georgetown BID))

Founded in 1933 by former Major League Baseball player, “Billy” Martin, Martin’s Tavern has served US presidents from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush, senators, secretaries of state, baseball greats, and more. John F. Kennedy lived two blocks from Martin’s. Every Sunday after Mass at Holy Trinity, he came to Martin’s, read his Sunday paper, and enjoyed breakfast in Booth #1. Years later, Martin’s staff and customers would catch glimpses of JFK writing the first draft of his inaugural speech. On June 24, 1953, JFK proposed to Jacqueline Bouvier in Booth #3 (now called The Proposal Booth).

President Nixon preferred Martin’s Meatloaf in Booth #2 and it was in Booth #6 that President Harry Truman and wife Bess once dined with their daughter Margaret. Plaques above certain booths tell you which famous people have sat there before you.

Average cost of meal for two: $30-$40

Address: 1264 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

President Joe Biden (1942): Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

Joe Biden’s love for ice-creams is quite documented and so is Biden’s connection with Jeni Britton Bauer, the James Beard Award-winning founder of Jeni’s. In 2016, while he was vice president, Biden even visited Jeni’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio, for a press conference on wages. After Columbus Monthly featured ‘Jeni’s and Joe Biden: A Love Story,’ Biden made his way to the D.C.’s Barracks Row location of the Ohio-based chain. He enjoyed a waffle cone with chocolate peanut butter flecks and blackout chocolate cake. Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream launched a limited time ‘White House Chocolate Chip’, a flavour inspired by Biden's favourite order: a double scoop of chocolate chip ice cream on a waffle cone.

Average cost of meal for two: $12-$24

Address: 526 8th St. SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

Bill Clinton (1946-): Filomena Ristorante

Filomena: President Bill Clinton's favourite dish at Filomena Ristorante in Washington, D.C., is Linguini Cardinale.

For more than forty years, Filomena has offered an unparalleled Italian fine-dining experience in the Georgetown neighbourhood in Washington, D.C. Founded by Joanna Filomena in 1983, Filomena Ristorante has been dishing out fresh, handmade pasta (you can watch the restaurant's famous Pasta Mamas prepare the day's feast from scratch) and classic Italian dishes to celebrities and presidents for more than three decades. President Bill Clinton's favourite dish at Filomena Ristorante in Washington, D.C., is Linguini Cardinale, a pasta dish made with lobster meat in a creamy lobster sauce over linguini ($59).

Average cost of meal for two: $45-$80

Address: 1063 Wisconsin Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

President George H.W. Bush (1924- 2018): The Palm

According to The Palm's website, in 1972, George H.W. Bush, who was the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations at the time, encouraged the New York owners of The Palm to bring their ‘good American fare’ to Washington, D.C. as well. The steakhouse became a hit, and was a popular stop for multiple Presidents including President Richard Nixon.

Average cost of meal for two: $100

Address: 1225 19th St NW, Washington, DC 20036

President Theodore Roosevelt (1858-1919): Old Ebbitt Grill

Old Ebbitt Grill: Established in 1856, Old Ebbitt Grill is Washington's oldest saloon, just steps from The White House.

Established in 1856, Old Ebbitt Grill is Washington's oldest saloon, just steps from The White House. As a former boarding house, the Ebbitt has a formidable guest list - President McKinley is said to have lived there during his tenure in Congress, and Presidents Ulysses S. Grant, Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt and Warren Harding supposedly refreshed themselves at its stand-around bar. The Old Ebbitt has amassed a priceless collection of antiques and memorabilia. Along the way, the restaurant acquired beer steins, animal heads (reputedly bagged by Teddy Roosevelt) and wooden bears said to have been imported by Alexander Hamilton for his private bar.

Average cost of meal for two: $40-$60

Address: 675 15th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

President George Washington (1732-1799): Gadsby’s Tavern

A little outside of D.C., in the neighbouring state of Virginia, George Washington's favourite was Gadsby’s Tavern that was established in 1770. Washington frequented the tavern, setting a precedent for future presidents; John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and James Monroe all paid visits as well. Today, the building functions as both a museum and a restaurant, where you can enjoy Washington's favourite dish: a roasted half duck served with corn pudding, roasted potatoes, rhotekraut (a red cabbage dish), and cherry orange glacé.

Alexandria, VA is accessible to Washington, DC by Metro train and City Experiences water taxi.

Average cost of meal for two: $30

Address: 138 N. Royal Street Alexandria, Virginia 22314