‘Don’t let her get away with this’: Gal Gadot under fire for organising Hamas footage screening in US

Israeli actor Gal Gadot is under fire for reportedly organising a screening of a graphic footage that was collected from Israel after the October 7 Hamas attack. The audience will comprise famous Hollywood figures in Los Angeles and New York.

The event is set to show the full 47 minutes of uncensored footage, titled ‘Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.’ The clip was reportedly collected by the IDF, and it has already been screened for UK journalists in London last week.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that around 120 prominent figures in Hollywood are invited to attend the initial screening organised by Gal. More screenings may be scheduled, according to YNet. Filming or phone use is strictly prohibited during the event.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv is believed to have led the efforts to bring the film to the United States. He previously said that "Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible,” according to Newsweek. The date of the screening and the guest list have not been revealed.

Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli towns and launched missiles, reportedly resulting in the death of hundreds of innocent people on October 7. In a televised address at the time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack “murderous.”

The worst of the attacks, perhaps, was launched at a music festival in Israel. The party descended into chaos when the terrorists attacked the site, killing at least 260 people and abducting many more. Thousands of people attended the party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza. Palestinian gunmen attacked the site and shot people down as they tried to escape.

Quds News Network posted the news about Gal’s screening on X, following which users flooded the comment section slamming the actress. “oh her carreer is so over,” one user said. “Boycott every celebrity who goes to this screening. Every single one of them,” one user said, while another wrote, “And that’s why I’ve never watched anything this IDF reserve soldier acted in.”

“One of my fav actress turns into one of my hated actress,” wrote one user. Another said, “not so Wonderwoman-like after all”. “Please don’t let her get away with this,” said one user.