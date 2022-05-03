Drew Barrymore apologises for laughing over Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial: 'I will grow and change from it'

Actor Drew Barrymore has apologised for making fun of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's case while chatting with a guest on her show, The Drew Barrymore Show. The actor invited criticism after she laughed over how the former couple's case was full of ‘insanity’ while chatting with guest – actor Anthony Anderson, who himself has been accused of sexual assault in the past. Also read: Johnny Depp can't control his laughter in court as bodyguard is asked about actor's genitals. Watch

According to Huffpost.com, during the show, Drew discussed several peculiar details of Johnny and Amber's allegations against each other, saying, “It’s like one layer of crazy, it’s a seven-layer deep of insanity.” She also said, “I know that these are two people’s real lives and I know what it’s like to have your life put out in public. I understand all the feelings, but they are actually offering up this information,” while laughing over the couple.

Drew later took to Instagram a share a video in which she apologised for the same. She called it a ‘teachable moment’ about how she can conduct herself in future.

She said in the video, “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard and for that I just want to deeply apologise and appreciate everyone who spoke out because this can be a teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself."

She further added, “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward because all I want to do is be a good person and I very much appreciate the depth of this and I will grow and change from it. And I think everyone could help me grow along the way and teach me.”

Johnny Depp has filed a defamation case against e Amber Heard over the column she wrote for the Post in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

