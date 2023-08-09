Drug overdose claimed life of Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, report say

The grandson of actor Robert De Niro, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, died from an accidental drug overdose last month, according to reports.

Leonardo De Niro(Instagram/Drena De Niro)

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner told Rolling Stone, People, and CBS News Tuesday that the 19-year-old succumbed to the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

De Niro Rodriguez’s mother, actress Drena De Niro, announced her son’s death on social media on July 2.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption.

“You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

In the comments section of a post in which Drena De Niro shared a joint statement from her and her father Robert De Niro, she responded to someone who asked how Leandro died.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” she replied, adding, “So for all these people still … selling and buying this (expletive), my son is gone forever.”

The Hollywood icon said he was “deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo” in a statement quoted to USA TODAY.

“We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

A week after De Niro Rodriguez died, a 20-year-old woman was arrested on federal narcotics charges and accused of selling the drugs that led to his death, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested on July 13 on three counts of narcotics distribution stemming from the sale of drugs to De Niro Rodriguez, the law enforcement official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The New York Post and ABC News also reported the arrest, citing law enforcement sources.

Marks appeared in Manhattan federal court the following day and agreed to remain behind bars until she requested bail at a later date.

