Elon Musk slams Christopher Nolan for casting Lupita Nyong'o as 'race-swapped' Helen in The Odyssey: 'Insult to Homer'

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, has been facing considerable backlash on social media for its casting choices. At its centre are the casting of Elliot Page and Lupita Nyong'o. The latter plays Helen of Troy in the film. Many social media users have criticised casting a black woman to play a character from ancient Greece, while others have defended the choice saying Odyssey is a work of fiction, open for interpretation.

Elon Musk has criticised Lupita Nyong'o's casting as Helen of Troy in The Odyssey.

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Now, Tesla CEO and world's richest man Elon Musk has also waded into the controversy, criticising Nolan and saying he has ‘race-swapped’ characters as ‘he wants awards’. Musk owns the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where much of the discourse around The Odyssey is taking place.

The controversy began after Nolan confirmed that Lupita would portray Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the epic adaptation of Homer's classic poem.

Elon Musk criticises Nolan's The Odyssey

Reacting to the casting on social media platform X, conservative commentator Matt Walsh wrote, “Not one person on the planet actually thinks that Lupita Nyong'o is 'the most beautiful woman in the world.' But Christopher Nolan knows that he would be called racist if he gave 'the most beautiful woman' role to a white woman. Nolan is technically talented but a coward. Too afraid to do anything that even slightly challenges the spirit of the age.” Elon Musk reposted the post with a brief endorsement: “True.”

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, Musk replied to a user questioning why filmmakers “race swap white characters,” saying, “He wants the awards.” The remark seemed to suggest that Nolan's casting choice was linked to diversity and inclusion standards needed for awards eligibility. Earlier, when the casting was first announced, Musk had called it "an insult" to Homer's description of Helen of Troy. Over the week, Musk reposted and responded to several other tweets criticising the film and Lupita's casting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, Musk replied to a user questioning why filmmakers “race swap white characters,” saying, “He wants the awards.” The remark seemed to suggest that Nolan's casting choice was linked to diversity and inclusion standards needed for awards eligibility. Earlier, when the casting was first announced, Musk had called it "an insult" to Homer's description of Helen of Troy. Over the week, Musk reposted and responded to several other tweets criticising the film and Lupita's casting. {{/usCountry}}

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Whoopi Goldberg defends Lupita

Recently, actor and television host Whoopi Goldberg defended on an episode of the talk show, The View. “I don't know if you realize this, Lupita is also considered one of the world's most beautiful women. So, I'm not sure what you're trying to say. I would suggest looking in a mirror if you have any concerns about people's looks,” the veteran actor said.

All about The Odyssey

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The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, the legendary King of Ithaca, with Anne Hathaway playing his wife Penelope. The film is based on Homer's epic poem chronicling Odysseus' dangerous journey home after the Trojan War. The Odyssey also stars om Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron and Elliot Page. It is scheduled to release on July 17, 2026.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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