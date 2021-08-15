Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa have mini Game of Thrones reunion: 'He can still bench press a Khaleesi'. See pics

Actor Emilia Clarke's recent Instagram post has ushered a wave of nostalgia among the Game of Thrones (GoT) fans. On Sunday, Emilia took to the photo-sharing application and uploaded a picture from her recent meeting with her GoT co-star Jason Momoa.

In the image, Jason can be seen lifting Emilia. "When your sun and stars roll into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi. #@prideofgypsies #drinkingwithdrogoimamazedwesurvived #theboysarebackintown#likeheneverleft," she captioned the post.

Fans were excited to see them sharing smiles with each other in the picture. "Priceless," a user commented. "My favourite on-screen couple," another fan wrote.

Jason also dropped few pictures with Emilia and wrote: “MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever @emilia_clarke #smilelyeyes happy birthday benioff you handsome generous badass leo aloha j.”

For the unversed, Khal Drogo and Khaleesi are the fictional characters played by Jason and Emilia respectively on the TV show Game of Thrones.