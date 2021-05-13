Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Emily Blunt dismisses Fantastic Four casting rumours: 'Don’t know if superhero movies are for me'
hollywood

Emily Blunt dismisses Fantastic Four casting rumours: 'Don’t know if superhero movies are for me'

Emily Blunt addressed Fantastic Four casting rumours while speaking on The Howard Stern Show. She dubbed them as 'fan-casting' and said she hadn't received any phone calls.
PTI |
UPDATED ON MAY 13, 2021 02:01 PM IST
(File Photo) Emily Blunt will be seen next in A Quiet Place II.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Emily Blunt dispelled rumours that she and her actor-director husband John Krasinski have been approached for lead roles in Marvel's Fantastic Four movie.

Ever since the Kevin Feige-led studio announced its plan to make a new film about the group of four superheroes, fans have been expressing their desire to see Blunt and Krasinski in the lead roles of Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic and Sue Storm, respectively.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Emily was asked about whether Marvel Studios has approached them with the offer for the film.

"That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'" the 38-year-old British actor said.

Emily said superhero movies are not "beneath her" but just not "up my alley".

The actor was previously offered the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for Iron Man 2 but had to say no to it due to her obligations to another movie. The part ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.

"I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would've been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t," Emily said.

Also read: About My Father: Robert De Niro to play Sebastian Maniscalco's dad in upcoming comedy

The actor believes that superhero movies as a genre have been "exhausted".

"We are inundated. It's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested," she said.

The actor is currently promoting her much-delayed movie A Quiet Place II, a sequel to her 2018 movie of the same title. The movie is scheduled to be released in the US on May 28.

Actor Emily Blunt dispelled rumours that she and her actor-director husband John Krasinski have been approached for lead roles in Marvel's Fantastic Four movie.

Ever since the Kevin Feige-led studio announced its plan to make a new film about the group of four superheroes, fans have been expressing their desire to see Blunt and Krasinski in the lead roles of Reed Richards aka Mr Fantastic and Sue Storm, respectively.

During her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Emily was asked about whether Marvel Studios has approached them with the offer for the film.

"That is fan-casting. No one has received a phone call. That’s just people saying, 'Wouldn't that be great?'" the 38-year-old British actor said.

Emily said superhero movies are not "beneath her" but just not "up my alley".

The actor was previously offered the role of Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow for Iron Man 2 but had to say no to it due to her obligations to another movie. The part ultimately went to Scarlett Johansson.

"I love Iron Man and when I got offered Black Widow I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr. It would've been amazing. But I don’t know if superhero movies are for me. They’re not up my alley. I don’t like them. I really don’t," Emily said.

Also read: About My Father: Robert De Niro to play Sebastian Maniscalco's dad in upcoming comedy

The actor believes that superhero movies as a genre have been "exhausted".

"We are inundated. It's not only all the movies, it's the endless TV shows as well. It's not to say that I’d never want to play one, it would just have to be something so cool and like a really cool character, and then I’d be interested," she said.

The actor is currently promoting her much-delayed movie A Quiet Place II, a sequel to her 2018 movie of the same title. The movie is scheduled to be released in the US on May 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emily blunt fantastic four hollywood

Related Stories

hollywood

About My Father: Robert De Niro to play Sebastian Maniscalco's dad in upcoming comedy

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:25 PM IST
tv

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Samay Shah pays tribute to Bhavya Gandhi's father who died of Covid-19 with a poem

PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 01:02 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Guatemala man serves up 'Pacaya Pizza' cooked on smouldering volcano

Dal Lake in Srinagar gets floating ambulance service

Connecticut aquarium set to welcome five Beluga whales from Canada

Meet this 88-year-old artist who completed a year of pandemic 'daily doodles'
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP