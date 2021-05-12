Home / Entertainment / Web Series / The English: Emily Blunt to star in Western series set in mid-America of 1890
Emily Blunt in a still from A Quiet Place 2.
The English: Emily Blunt to star in Western series set in mid-America of 1890

Apart from Emily Blunt, The English will also star Chaske Spencer, known for his role in Twilight movies and TV show, Banshee.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:29 PM IST

Hollywood star Emily Blunt is set to topline BBC and Amazon Prime Video's upcoming Western series The English.

The 38-year-old actor will co-star with Chaske Spencer, known for featuring in Twilight movies and Banshee, in the six-episode show, BBC said in a press release.

The Honourable Woman creator Hugo Blick is writing and directing the show, which is currently filming in Spain.

Set in the mid-American landscape of 1890, the high-octane epic western follows Cornelia Locke (Blunt), an Englishwoman who arrives into the new and wild landscape of the West to wreak revenge on the man she sees as responsible for the death of her son.

Upon meeting Eli Whipp (Spencer), an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation by birth, they join together and discover a shared history which must be defeated at all costs, if either of them are to survive.

Also starring in the series are actors Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Malcolm Storry, Steve Wall, Nichola McAuliffe, Sule Rimi and Cristian Solimeno.

Also read: Zack Snyder on working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead: 'Only want Indian actors in my movies from now on'

The English is being produced by Drama Republic with Greg Brenman serving as executive producer alongside Blunt and Blick.

The show will air on BBC One and stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and Amazon Prime Video in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Blunt is currently awaiting the release of her two movies -- A Quiet Place 2 and Jungle Cruise, in which she stars along with Dwayne Johnson.


