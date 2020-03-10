John Krasinski calls wife Emily Blunt ‘most tremendous actress of our time’

hollywood

Actor-director John Krasinski says wife Emily Blunt is the “most tremendous actress of our time”. The actor-turned-filmmaker has worked with his wife on A Quiet Place and then its sequel. He shared his admiration for his wife of nearly 10 years at the red carpet of the premiere of their film A Quiet Place Part II.

“She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion,” etonline.com quoted Krasinski as saying. Krasinski, who wrote and directed the sequel, said that Blunt isn’t just a wonderful actress, but an amazing collaborator too.

“She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas,” said Krasinski, 40, adding: “So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world. Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that’s a pretty good weapon to have on set.”

A Quiet Place was about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet.

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II read: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Talking about second part, Krasinski said: “I did not even want to do a sequel unless it was as organic and personal as the first one. This one feels as much, if not more so.”

The movie will release in India in March. It will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

