e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 10, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Hollywood / John Krasinski calls wife Emily Blunt ‘most tremendous actress of our time’

John Krasinski calls wife Emily Blunt ‘most tremendous actress of our time’

Actor John Krasinski who worked with his wife and actor Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place and its sequel, showered praise on her and said that she was the most incredible partner.

hollywood Updated: Mar 10, 2020 12:18 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
John Krasinski was all praise for his wife Emily Blunt.
John Krasinski was all praise for his wife Emily Blunt.
         

Actor-director John Krasinski says wife Emily Blunt is the “most tremendous actress of our time”. The actor-turned-filmmaker has worked with his wife on A Quiet Place and then its sequel. He shared his admiration for his wife of nearly 10 years at the red carpet of the premiere of their film A Quiet Place Part II.

“She is without a doubt the most tremendous actress of our time in my opinion,” etonline.com quoted Krasinski as saying. Krasinski, who wrote and directed the sequel, said that Blunt isn’t just a wonderful actress, but an amazing collaborator too.

“She is the most incredible partner in writing and directing and set designs. She just has such good ideas,” said Krasinski, 40, adding: “So I actually felt like I had my partner in all things on set, not just the best actress in the world. Anything I can think of, she makes 10 times better so that’s a pretty good weapon to have on set.”

A Quiet Place was about a post-apocalyptic world where humans are the prey of fast-moving creatures who track victims by sound. The 2018 film revolved around a family struggling to survive in a world where making the slightest sound draws the attention of a predatory alien species that has taken over the planet.

Also read | Holi 2020: Taapsee Pannu to Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood sends colourful wishes to fans

The official synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II read: “Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Talking about second part, Krasinski said: “I did not even want to do a sequel unless it was as organic and personal as the first one. This one feels as much, if not more so.”

The movie will release in India in March. It will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Studios.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
‘Looking at a fresh start’: Jyotiraditya Scindia exits Cong after meeting PM
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
IAF aircraft evacuates 58 Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran
Congress expels Jyotiraditya Scindia minutes after he resigned from party
Congress expels Jyotiraditya Scindia minutes after he resigned from party
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Experts warn against ‘false hope’, say summer may not help tackle coronavirus
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
Key labour reforms bill may include 50 changes: Officials
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Framed for being Kashmiri Muslims, says family of couple arrested for IS links
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
Amazon India responds to price gouging, scarcity of hand sanitizers
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
From Vajpayee to Lalu Prasad Yadav: The political colours of Holi
trending topics
Tahir HussainSensexAmitabh BachchanHolika DahanHoli 2020 wishesKerala Coronavirus updateCoronavirus effectReliance Jio PlanBadhaai Do

don't miss

latest news

india news

Hollywood News