Holi 2020: Taapsee Pannu to Rishi Kapoor, Bollywood sends colourful wishes to fans

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:44 IST

The coronavirus scares does not seem to have dampened the festive spirit of Indians, who are all set to celebrate Holi with the same enthusiasm this year as well. Bollywood celebrities have begun wishing their fans on the festival of colours, urging them to have a safe Holi.

Rishi Kapoor dug into the archives and shared a childhood picture of him having a whale of a time during Holi. He captioned the picture, in which his face is seen smeared with colours, “A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus.”

Taapsee Pannu also wished her fans on Twitter. “Happy Holi everyone ! Or rather I should say.... ‘Bura na maano Holi hai’ Spread Love n be happy !” she wrote, sharing a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who predicted that the Holi holiday would boost the box office collection of her latest release Thappad.

He had written, “#Thappad jumps on [second] Sat and Sun... Despite #Baaghi3 juggernaut + reduced showcasing + #CoronaVirus scare + examination period... #Holi holiday should boost numbers tomorrow... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 27.84 cr. #India biz.”

A day before Holi, Sunny Leone also shared a picture of herself in bright attire and makeup and wrote, “The Chaos of colors.”

Parineeti Chopra shared a video of her wishing fans. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone announced that she is auctioning some of her favourite outfits this Holi, and wished everyone a safe and colourful Holi. “#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades! Here’s wishing you all a colourful & safe Holi!” she wrote.

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

Happy Holi everyone ! Or rather I should say....

‘Bura na maano Holi hai’

Spread Love n be happy ! 😁 https://t.co/HOfl6fasuB — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 9, 2020

#TheDeepikaPadukoneCloset is back with The Holi Edit, featuring some of my closet favourites in bright shades!



Here’s wishing you all a colourful & safe Holi! pic.twitter.com/uZYr7FCWBA — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 9, 2020

Wishing everyone a very happy & a colorful holi 🙏 #HappyHoli2020 — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) March 9, 2020

Mallika Sherawat wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy & a colorful holi. #HappyHoli2020.” Sunny Deol also shared a Holi wish for his fans on Twitter.

