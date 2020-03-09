Holi 2020: As Bollywood takes a break this year, check out pics, videos from Holi parties by Kapoors and Khans over the years

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 21:45 IST

The coronavirus outbreak across the world has hit life hard and it feels even more real on a festival like Holi. Around this time, people would have been gearing up with water balloons and packets of colour, ready to have the best time with their friends and family. But this year, people have been advised by the government to stay indoors and minimise large crowds as much as possible, pouring water all over Holi plans.

Of course, that gives us just the right excuses to dig into the archives and bring you some old and precious pictures of how Bollywood has always celebrated Holi with fun and flavour. Check out pictures from the most famous and iconic Holi parties of Bollywood:

The Kapoor Family Holi Party:

The most iconic of them all was the annual Holi party thrown by the Kapoor family. Late filmmaker Raj Kapoor and his brothers--Shammi and Shashi--would have the time of their lives at the RK Studios every year on Holi. Friends and family would join the fun as they put colour on each others’ faces, dunk their friends in pools, dance to the beats of dhol and finally, take a dip in the sea. Actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, Prem Nath, Nirupa Roy and more would join the party.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Holi Party:

Shah Rukh Khan may no longer throw lavish parties at his residence (Mannat) in Mumbai but once upon a time, they used to be all the rage. Old videos show Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan dancing their heart out together as their guests also have a good time.

In the video above, Shah Rukh is seen drenched in coloured water, sitting in a water tank while his friends splash him with more water. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai is also seen with him. Later, Shah Rukh helps Gauri get inside the tank and even helps her out of it.

The Bachchan Family’s Holi:

Amitabh Bachchan used to throw really fun parties on Holi but things have changed a lot since then. The family now celebrates the festival at a much smaller scale and only with each other.

In 2015, the family celebrated the festival with colours and some precious pictures which landed online. A young Aaradhya is seen posing for pictures with mum Aishwarya and dad Abhishek. Abhishek, too, had shared pictures from the celebrations.

This year, Amitabh might not celebrate Holi either. Recently, he made a post about feeling low due to deaths and illness of the family’s close friends. He wrote, “...plagued by recent passings away in the family .. illnesses of others and the uncertainty of it all crawls upon you in a devastation that unearths levels of sadness within and the inability to do any else.”

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar’s party:

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and her lyricist husband Javed Akhtar throw really cool and fun Holi parties. Last year’s bash was even attended by their son and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. The couple was spotted dancing while Javed’s daughter Zoya was seen playing Holi with her friends.

Ekta Kapoor’s Holi party

Every year, television and film producer Ekta Kapoor also throws giant parties on Holi. Last year’s bash was attended by her Kasautii Zindagi Kay stars Erica Fernandez and Parth Samthaan. Actor Karishma Tanna of Naagin, Urvashi Dholakia and Vikas Gupta also attended the party.

