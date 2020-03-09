Holi 2020 Bollywood songs: A playlist for your party this festive season

bollywood

Updated: Mar 09, 2020 20:54 IST

Celebrations are never complete without music and what better way to celebrate the festival of colours - Holi, than to cherish the quality time with our families and loved ones with some peppy Bollywood songs for the party? From Navrang in the 50s to the recent Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, these songs have always found their way to Holi parties.

Here is a playlist of Bollywood songs for your Holi party this year:

Holi Mein Rangeele



Mouni Roy has come up with a special song this Holi that also features Bollywood actors Varun Sharma and Sunny Singh. Directed and choreographed by Remo D’Souza, the song has been composed by Aditya Dev and Mika Singh has sung the song.

Also read: Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut and Aamir Khan’s friendship soured due to ‘political views’

Badri Ki Dulhaniya (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)



Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are full of energy in this song from the 2017 film that was a follow-up to their 2014 film Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Written by Shabbir Ahmed and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song features voices of Dev Negi, Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur and Ikka.

Balam Pichkari (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor headlined this new-age Holi song that featured in Ayan Mukerji’s 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur also featured in the song crooned by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music for the number. In fact, Deepika said in a press statement, “If I may say, Balam Pichkari is like Rang Barse (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with Rang Barse, and the second song has to be Balam Pichkari. So, it’s become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been part of such an iconic song.”

Do Me A Favour (Waqt: The Race Against Time)

Featuring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar enjoying the revelry of Holi, the song was crooned by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan. Sameer wrote the song while Anu Malik composed the number for the 2005 film Waqt: The Race Against Time.

Holi Khere Raghuveera (Baghban)

Starring Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan, the song was composed by Aadesh Shrivastava for the 2003 film Baghban. Amitabh himself sung the song, along with Alka Yagnik, Sukhwinder Singh and Udit Narayan. Sameer wrote the lyrics for the song.

Ang Se Ang Lagana (Darr)

Featuring Sunny Deol, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla, this song was composed by Shiv Hari. Alka Yagnik, Vinod Rathod, Sudesh Bhosle and Devki Pandit lent their voices to the song. The song from Darr was penned by Anand Bakshi.

Rang Barse(Silsila)



No Holi playlist can be complete without this iconic number featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, Jaya Bachchan and Sanjeev Kumar. Why is it the most loved song by champions of the festival? Perhaps, because of the playful lyrics written by none other than Amitabh’s father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Yash Chopra directed the 1981 film.

Holi Ke Din Dil (Sholay)

This song has Dharmendra romancing Hema Malini in the legendary 1975 film, Sholay. RD Burman composed the song that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar. Anand Bakshi wrote the lyrics for the song.

Aaj Na Chodenge (Kati Patang)



Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar lent their voices for this song picturised on Rajesh Khanna and Asha Parekh. The peppy number was composed by RD Burman and the 1970 movie was directed by Shakti Samanta.

Jogi Ji Dheere (Nadiya Ke Paar)

Picturised on Sachin Pilgaonkar and Sadhna Singh, the song was composed by Ravindra Jain for the 1982 film .

Chal Ja Re Hat Natkhat



One of the oldest Holi songs featured in a Hindi film, this one is also iconic because of the brilliant performance by Sandhya in this V Shantaram movie from 1959. Asha Bhonsle and Mahendra Kapoor crooned the song that was composed by C Ramachandra. Bharat Vyas wrote the lyrics for the song.

Follow @htshowbiz for more