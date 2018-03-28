 Emily Blunt found it exciting to work with her husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place | hollywood | Hindustan Times
Emily Blunt found it exciting to work with her husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt says her film A Quiet Place dealt with some of her deepest fears as a mother.

hollywood Updated: Mar 28, 2018 21:00 IST
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the Final Portrait New York screening at Guggenheim Museum.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the Final Portrait New York screening at Guggenheim Museum.(AFP)

Emily Blunt says it was exciting to work with husband and actor John Krasinski in film A Quiet Place. She added that the film also touched on some of her deepest fears as a mother.

Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski arrive for the world premiere of A Quiet Place. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

A Quiet Place follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

“What I fell in love with in the screenplay is that I felt it touched on some of my deepest fears as a mother of not being able to protect your children. The stakes are so sky-high in this story I was racing to read to the end,” Blunt said in a statement.

“Ironically, before I read the script, I had suggested to John that a friend of mine might be right for the role of Evelyn. But as I read, I thought, never mind that, I need to play this role’. I just loved the depth and beauty of the story, which goes beyond the horror movie atmosphere. And John and I had never worked together so that was exciting,” added the mother of two.

The film is slated to open in India on April 6. A Paramount Pictures movie, it will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

