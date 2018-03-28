Emily Blunt found it exciting to work with her husband John Krasinski in A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt says it was exciting to work with husband and actor John Krasinski in film A Quiet Place. She added that the film also touched on some of her deepest fears as a mother.

Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski arrive for the world premiere of A Quiet Place. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

A Quiet Place follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

“What I fell in love with in the screenplay is that I felt it touched on some of my deepest fears as a mother of not being able to protect your children. The stakes are so sky-high in this story I was racing to read to the end,” Blunt said in a statement.

“Ironically, before I read the script, I had suggested to John that a friend of mine might be right for the role of Evelyn. But as I read, I thought, never mind that, I need to play this role’. I just loved the depth and beauty of the story, which goes beyond the horror movie atmosphere. And John and I had never worked together so that was exciting,” added the mother of two.

The film is slated to open in India on April 6. A Paramount Pictures movie, it will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures.

Follow @htshowbiz for more