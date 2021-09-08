Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Emily in Paris star Lily Collins marries director Charlie McDowell, see pics

Lily Collins took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her September 4 wedding to director Charlie McDowell in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado, USA.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:25 PM IST
Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell got married on September 4 in Colorado, USA.

Emily In Paris actor Lily Collins has tied the knot with American director and writer Charlie McDowell in an intimate wedding ceremony.

To announce the news, Lily took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from her September 4 wedding to director Charlie in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.

"I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell...," Lily captioned the first picture that features the duo packing lips together after their ‘I dos’.

 

With another picture, Lily wrote, "What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality. I'll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start..."

Also read: Emily in Paris season 2, starring Lily Collins, begins production across different locations in France

The pictures accumulated more than 3 billion likes within few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform. Fans of the duo flooded the comments section with a string of emoticons and messages.

According to Page Six, the duo dated for over a year before getting engaged in September 2020. Lily is the daughter of British music icon Phil Collins while Charlie who is a director is the son of actors Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen.

