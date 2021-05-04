IND USA
This image released by Netflix shows Lily Collins in a scene from the series Emily in Paris. The programme was nominated for a Golden Globe for best musical/comedy series. Collins was also nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for her role. (Netflix via AP)(AP)
Emily in Paris season 2, starring Lily Collins, begins production across different locations in France

Emily in Paris is the story of Emily Cooper, a young and ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, who moves to Paris for a social media strategy job.
PTI
MAY 04, 2021

Production is underway on the second season of the dramedy series, Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins, in France, Netflix has announced. In a press release, the streamer said filming on the project began on Monday in Paris, St Tropez and other locations in France.

Emily in Paris follows Collins' Emily, an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago, unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company -- and she is tasked with revamping their social media strategy.

Her new life in Paris is filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

The show hails from creator, writer and executive producer Darren Star, known for Younger and Sex and the City.

Collins said it is an honour to be associated with a project that provided people with some much-needed relief during a trying time when everyone was looking for a reason to smile and laugh.

"Not only did playing Emily teach me more about myself, but also about the world around me. I couldn't be happier to be back in Paris for Season 2 to expand upon those lessons, to continue to grow, and learn even more about this beautiful city and all of its character with Emily," the actor said in a statement.

Star said the team is excited to bring more joy to fans as they start production on the new season. "From the beginning we always wanted to create this beautiful cinematic view of Paris. The timing of the series release was fortuitous for us as everyone around the world was able to become armchair travelers and live vicariously through our cast," the creator said.

The show also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat, Bruno Gouery. Kate Walsh, William Abadie and Arnaud Viard feature in recurring roles.

Emily in Paris is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media. In addition to Star, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media, and Andrew Fleming serve as executive producers with Collins also serving as producer on the series.


