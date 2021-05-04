Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account 'permanently suspended' after incendiary tweets violating 'Hateful Conduct' policy

Actor Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account was 'permanently suspended' on Tuesday, after she posted a series of tweets in reaction to the recent West Bengal assembly election results.

A Twitter spokesperson said, "We’ve been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

This isn't the first time that the actor has been penalised by the social media platform. Earlier this year, certain restrictions were imposed on her account after she posted an incendiary tweet against Amazon Prime Video series Tandav, in which she said it was ‘time to take (the makers') heads off’ for hurting religious sentiments.

A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter page.





At the time, a Twitter spokesperson told NDTV that Kangana’s tweet was in violation of the platform's Abusive Behaviour Policy, which prohibits ‘targeted harassment of someone, or (inciting) other people to do so’. "We prohibit content that wishes, hopes or expresses a desire for death, serious bodily harm against an individual or group of people and take enforcement action when we identify violations which could include placing an account in read-only mode," they said.

Kangana had tagged Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in retaliation. She had written in a tweet, "My account and my virtual identity might get martyred for the country anytime."

Kangana had also criticised the platform for suspending the account of former US president Donald Trump.