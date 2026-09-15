Emmy Awards 2026 full winners list: See who won at the 78th Primetime Emmys

The 78th Emmy Awards honored the best television shows and performances from the 2025-26 season.

Emmys 2026 winner list (AFP)

The show that got the most nominations this year was HBO Max's "The Pitt" with 25 nods, while Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" got 19 nominations. Even before the main event, "Widow's Bay" had already won eight Emmys, "DTF St Louis" had won six, and "The Pitt" had won four.

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Rob Reiner also got a posthumous Emmy for his guest role in Season 4 of "The Bear."

Also read: 78th Emmy Awards: Julie Andrews wins big as Widow’s Bay leads Night Two with 8 wins, Spider-Noir scores 5

Where and when are the Emmys held?

As per LA Times, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Monday, starting at 5pm PT, at the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles.

Earlier in the month, two other ceremonies (earlier called the Creative Arts Emmys) honored technical and artistic achievements, along with a few performance categories.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: Emmy Awards 2026: Spider-Noir wins five awards days after cancellation, Rob Reiner bags posthumous win 2026 Emmy Awards: Full List of Winners {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: Emmy Awards 2026: Spider-Noir wins five awards days after cancellation, Rob Reiner bags posthumous win 2026 Emmy Awards: Full List of Winners {{/usCountry}}

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Here is the complete list of winners from the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, honoring the best in television from the 2025-26 season.

Drama categories

Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Allison Janney - The Diplomat

Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Ernest Harden Jr - The Pitt

Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Shailene Woodley - Paradise

Comedy categories

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Jean Smart - Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Stephen Root - Widow's Bay

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Kate O'Flynn - Widow's Bay

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Rob Reiner - The Bear

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Betty Gilpin - Widow's Bay

Limited or anthology series categories

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie: David Harbour - DTF St Louis

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie: Linda Cardellini - DTF St Louis

Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: DTF St Louis

Reality, variety and other categories

Reality Competition Series: The Traitors

Television Movie: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Variety Special (Live): The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded): The Muppet Show

Writing for a Variety Series: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Animated Program: South Park

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Mariska Hargitay, known for playing Olivia Benson on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," hosted the Emmys for the first time this year.