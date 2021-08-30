Emmy winning Up actor Ed Asner dies at 91, tributes pour in: 'A great man, a great actor, a great life'

Hollywood celebrities expressed their heartfelt tributes on the demise of legendary actor Ed Asner. Seven-time Emmy-winning actor Ed Asner died at his home on Sunday at the age of 91.

His family shared the sad news on Ed Asner's official Twitter handle that reads, "We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you."

Paying tribute to his Cobra Kai co-star William Zabka took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner."

Mark Hamill, who was among the star cast of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, also extended condolences on the demise of the legendary actor on Twitter.

"A great man...a great actor... a great life. Thank you Mr. Asner. #RIP," the Star Wars actor tweeted alongside, "I think we all need some Kleenex" GIF from the iconic show.

Michael Moore shared an anecdote about his first interaction with Ed Asner in his tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

"Making my 1st film, Roger & Me, I was broke so I wrote to some famous people to ask for help. Only one responded: Ed Asner. "I don't know you, kid, but here's 500 bucks" said the note attached to the check. "Sounds like it'll be a great film. I was an autoworker once." R.I.P. Ed," Michael wrote alongside a snap of the late actor.

Actor Michael McKean, who worked with Ed Asner on the 1999 animated cartoon film Snowden's Christmas, tweeted, "Ed Asner was a fine man and a great actor. He was tough in the ways that count and suffered no fools. I acted with him just once and knew how lucky I was to do so. A hero. Rest in peace, Ed."

Denis O'Hare, who worked with Ed Asner in The Parting Glass took to Twitter to pay his tribute to the Hollywood legend alongside an image of the film's cast.

"One of the joys of my life was having Ed Asner as my Dad. He kindly said yes to doing my first screenplay. It was a crazy shoot and he showed up every day ready to go. He loved being an actor and I loved him. #RIPEdAsner," his tweet read.

Katie Couric, Billy Zabka and Bradley Whitford were among other celebrities to honour the late star on social media.