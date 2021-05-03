Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Eternals first look: Angelina Jolie's Thena brings the action in Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase 4 sizzle video, watch
hollywood

Eternals first look: Angelina Jolie's Thena brings the action in Marvel Cinematic Universe's phase 4 sizzle video, watch

Marvel Studios has shared a new video teasing the Marvel Cinematic Universe phase 4. The clip features the first look of Eternals, the title of Black Panther 2 and more.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Angelina Jolie as Thena in Marvel Studios' Eternals.

The first look of Eternals is officially here. The Marvel movie will introduce several actors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is also a part of the movie.

On Monday, Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The video takes a walk down the memory lane, looking back at the three MCU phases, the iconic moment when the Avengers assembled in Avengers: Endgame and a sneak peek at the Black Widow movie. The video then features a clip giving the first look at the Eternals.

The actors appear in different locations, teasing the plot of the movie. Angelina, who plays Thena, is seen wielding a sword as well. Giving the voiceover, Sersi Gemma Chan says, "When you love something, you fight for it."

The description shared by Marvel.com reads, "Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants." Eternals is helmed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

The video reveals titles and the release months of upcoming movies, including Black Widow (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 2022), The Marvels (November 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 2023).

Marvel Studios also has several streaming shows in the pipeline. This includes Loki, Ms Marvel, What If, and Hawkeye.

The first look of Eternals is officially here. The Marvel movie will introduce several actors into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee. Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is also a part of the movie.

On Monday, Marvel Studios released a video titled Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies. The video takes a walk down the memory lane, looking back at the three MCU phases, the iconic moment when the Avengers assembled in Avengers: Endgame and a sneak peek at the Black Widow movie. The video then features a clip giving the first look at the Eternals.

The actors appear in different locations, teasing the plot of the movie. Angelina, who plays Thena, is seen wielding a sword as well. Giving the voiceover, Sersi Gemma Chan says, "When you love something, you fight for it."

The description shared by Marvel.com reads, "Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient beings who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants." Eternals is helmed by Chloé Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Nomadland.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth drops new BTS Thor: Love and Thunder video with his son in a cape, watch

The video reveals titles and the release months of upcoming movies, including Black Widow (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (September 2021), Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 2022), Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (July 2022), The Marvels (November 2022), Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 2023) and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (May 2023).

Marvel Studios also has several streaming shows in the pipeline. This includes Loki, Ms Marvel, What If, and Hawkeye.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
marvel studios eternals angelina jolie mcu future

Related Stories

music

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier finale leaves out a BTS joke, fans ask Marvel to 'release the BTS cut'

PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 04:02 PM IST
hollywood

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings teaser: Marvel celebrates Simu Liu's birthday by giving fans a present

PUBLISHED ON APR 19, 2021 09:54 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP