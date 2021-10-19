Eternals first reactions: Critics call MCU film 'spectacularly weird', 'Marvel’s version of Snyder’s Justice League'

Eternals premiered in Los Angeles on Monday night and though the embargo on the review is yet to be lifted, critics have taken to Twitter to share their first reactions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Directed by Oscar-winning Chinese director Chloé Zhao, Eternals is MCU's 26th film and introduces an ensemble of actors into the superhero universe. These include Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie.

Taking to Twitter, Erik Davis from Fandango called Eternals ‘spectacularly weird and rich’. He tweeted, “Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful.”

Scott Menzel, the founder of We Live Entertainment, compared the film with Zack Snyder's vision for Justice League. “Eternals is Marvel’s version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film that builds upon a cast of unknown characters and does so with great success. Chloé Zhao direction is superb. Easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time. Insane post credits scenes too,” he said.

Aaron Couch of The Hollywood Reporter said, “#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films.”

Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis tweeted, “#Eternals is a whole lot of movie. It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks. Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp.”

Critics share first reactions to Eternals.

Eternals premiered on Monday in Los Angeles.

Eternals marks Marvels 26th film in the MCU.

Eternals is set to release in November in India.

Critics have praised the movie.

Eternals releases in India on November 5, a day after Diwali. The film will be the second Marvel movie to release in India after the pandemic began.