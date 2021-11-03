Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Eternals' 'stereotypical Bollywood' clip disappoints desi fans: 'Indian TV serials have better production value'
hollywood

Eternals' 'stereotypical Bollywood' clip disappoints desi fans: 'Indian TV serials have better production value'

Desi fans of Marvel Studios were disappointed after watching a new clip titled ‘Bollywood’ from Eternals. It features Kumail Nanjiani as a Bollywood star.
Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo in Eternals.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 07:35 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Marvel shared a new clip from their upcoming film Eternals on Wednesday just in time for Diwali. The new clip is titled ‘Bollywood’, and shows Kumail Nanjiani as a Bollywood superstar, dancing at an elaborate movie set with a female actor.

He is wearing a blue embellished outfit while the other actor is in a pink dress. They dance together to a song set to seemingly-desi beats but has lyrics in English. Variations of such songs are often heard in movies about India, made in Hollywood.

RELATED STORIES

Clearly, desi fans were not impressed by how the movie's team did not bother to get the ‘Bollywood’ part right. “If Marvel can spend this much money, they could have hired an Indian singer and composed a whole song for this sequence even,” wrote one YouTube viewer. “Honestly didn't expect Marvel to stereotype Bollywood,” wrote another.

Some even said that the song had a cheap look to it. “Indian TV serials have better production value this ngl (not gonna lie),” wrote one. “Interesting how Hollywood's version of Bollywood hasn't moved on from 90s Bollywood stereotypes. It's as if they just don't know how to find new reference material,” commented another.

Also read: Eternals: International reviews rave about ‘endearing’, ‘scene-stealing’ Harish Patel

In the scene, Kumail's Kingo is playing Ikarus in a Hindi movie called Dastan-e-Ikarus. However, the real Ikarus, played by Richard Madden, comes visiting and asks him to join the rest of the Eternals again in their fight against the Deviants.

The clip also features Indian actor Harish Patel, who plays Kingo's assistant, Karun. He, however, has known Kingo's superhero secret for 50 years. Kingo even jokes how Karun tried to wedge a ‘stake’ in his heart once, thinking that he was an unageing vampire.

Eternals is directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao and also stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
eternals marvel studios kumail nanjiani
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Oppenheimer: Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon join cast of Christopher Nolan’s next

5

KBC 13: Kapil Sharma and Sonu Sood join Amitabh Bachchan for special episode

Scott comments on ex Kourtney's post, fan asks, ‘Why would you do that?'

Kristen Stewart engaged to Dylan Meyer: 'We're marrying, it's happening'
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP