Exploring the 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' trailer as Black Manta's hunt begins

The DC Universe is about to end one chapter and begin another, but not before giving fans one more adventure with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Jason Momoa in a still from Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom.(YouTube/DC)

The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster directed by James Wan will be the last film in the original DC Extended Universe, before James Gunn and Peter Safran take over and reboot the continuity with Superman: Legacy.

According to recent comments from Wan and Jason Momoa, who plays the titular hero, Aquaman may survive the transition and join the new DC Universe.

But before that happens, Aquaman will have to face a familiar threat in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He will have to face Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) again, the vengeful human villain who has been plotting his revenge against the King of the Seven Seas since the first movie.

Arthur Curry will also have to deal with new challenges, as he has married and started a family, raising the stakes even higher.

Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios teased a short clip of the upcoming sequel and promised a full trailer soon. They delivered on that promise with a thrilling trailer that gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final film in the DCEU. The trailer reveals some intriguing details and hints at some exciting developments.

Here is a detailed analysis of the latest trailer for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom-

Arthur Curry, from Aquaman to King and father

The first Aquaman movie ended with Arthur embracing his destiny as the rightful King of Atlantis. He was born from the union of a human lighthouse keeper and an Atlantean queen, and he was rejected by both worlds. But he managed to unite the Seven Seas under his rule and reunite his parents Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Atlanna (Nicole Kidman).

Arthur now has his own family (DC Studios)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, we see that Arthur has a new addition to his family. He is not only the King of Atlantis, but also a husband and a father to a baby boy. He seems to have married Mera (Amber Heard), his love interest from the previous film.

Arthur and his family are happy, but their happiness is threatened by the return of Black Manta, who wants revenge against Arthur and his loved ones.

Black Manta harnesses the power of Black Trident

Black Manta is a ruthless mercenary who hates Aquaman for killing his father, and was a pirate. He uses a specially crafted suit and weapons that he got from King Orm, Aquaman’s half-brother and enemy. He fought Aquaman in the first movie, but he lost and fell into the ocean. He survived and started to plan his revenge.

Black Manta wields the Black Trident (DC Studios)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Black Manta becomes more powerful and ferocious than before. He has an army of hybrids that look like hammerhead sharks and humans. He also weilds a powerful weapon called the Black Trident, which is very old and mysterious. It belonged to King Atlan, who was the ancestor of Aquaman and Orm. The Black Trident has many abilities that no one knows, and it might be too strong for Aquaman and his friends to handle.

Amber Heard appeared in new Aquaman trailer for just 3 seconds

The controversy surrounding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp has not affected Heard’s role as Mera in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The first trailer for the sequel confirms that Heard will be back as the Atlantean warrior and love interest of Aquaman. Heard and Depp have been involved in a legal battle over allegations of domestic violence and abuse, with both sides accusing each other. A jury found Heard guilty of defamation, but the public opinion is still split on the issue.

Amber Heard plays Princess Mera in Aquaman 2 (DC STudios)

Because of the scandal, there were rumours that Heard’s part in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom was being reduced or replaced. The trailer shows that this is not true. Heard appears to be fighting alongside Aquaman against Black Manta, and also spending time with Aquaman’s family in some scenes.

Likely a team-up with Ocean Master

Arthur needs Orm’s help to fight the Black Manta, who has a powerful weapon and an army of shark-men. Orm is Arthur’s half-brother and former enemy, who wants to destroy the surface world. He has been in a desert prison for four years, but Arthur frees him with a cloaking suit. Orm agrees to help Arthur, because Black Manta is also his enemy and a threat to Atlantis.