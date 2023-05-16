Extraction 2 trailer: Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake returns from the dead for another round. Watch

In the sequel to the 2020 action film Extraction, Chris Hemsworth brings back his mercenary character Tyler Rake, quite literally. Tyler returns from the dead to come back to yet another risky assignment where his presence is requested personally. Golshifteh Farahani, who was part of the first film, also reprises her character as Nik, Tyler's partner, who fills him in on a few missing pieces when he finally emerges from the coma he was in. (Also read: Extraction 2 teaser: Chris Hemsworth is back as Tyler Rake after taking a bullet, fans say 'here comes the mighty Thor')

Chris Hemsworth in a still from Extraction 2.

Extraction 2 sees the return of director Sam Hargrave and producers Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Joe has also written the script of the sequel. The trailer gives a few glimpses of Tyler's comeback before he is right back in the mix as he tries to protect a gangster's family from certain death after a hit squad is out to get them.

The action sequences once again pit Chris alone fighting against a whole gang of highly trained warriors. The stunts seem larger and more dangerous than the first film. At one point, it seems like Tyler is going to meet his end, yet again. Tyler says in the trailer, "You told me to find the reason I fought my way back. Let's find out." Besides Golshifteh, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili are also starring in the thriller. The series is based on the graphic novel Ciudad by Ande Parks.

Fans, who had waited three years for the sequel, were looking forward to the film. On YouTube, they wrote about the action film in the comments section. One fan said, "You know the movie is about to be amazing and badass when the director himself used to work as a stuntman before working as a director." Another added, "Extraction was arguably the best action film that Netflix has ever created. Lets hope that they can live up to the standard set by the first film!!"

The first film ended with Tyler mourning the death of his son while he rescued the kidnapped son of an imprisoned Indian drug lord. Indian actors Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Priyanshu Painyuli were part of the first film which released on Netflix on April 24, 2020. Extraction 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 16, 2023.

