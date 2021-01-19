IND USA
Chris Hemsworth and Sam Hargrave on the set of Extraction.
hollywood

Extraction director says Marvel universe is inspiration for franchise's future

  • Joe and Anthony Russo are bringing their Marvel Cinematic Universe experience to fleshing out the Extraction franchise, director Sam Hargrave has said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 02:30 PM IST

Extraction filmmaker Sam Hargrave has shared an update about the future of the franchise. The first film, starring Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary, became the most-watched Netflix original film ever. It was predominantly shot in India, and featured a supporting cast of popular Indian actors.

In an interview, the filmmaker didn't reveal the setting of the second film, but confirmed that an entire universe is being fleshed out. The series is produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, with Joe handling scripting duties as well.

Hargrave told Collider that beginning the production this year is still the plan, 'Covid-pending'. He said, "That's kind of everyone's little caveat right now, but we're moving forward on it as if we're shooting in the fall. Joe is still finalizing the script. We're all excited to read it. I've read different iterations, but I'm excited to read what he turns in. We're all looking forward to getting back in the saddle and hopefully bringing another action-packed adventure in the Extraction universe."

He said that topping the first film's action sequences is a big challenge. "We talked about that extensively," he said. "Truthfully, I always walk around my house or walk around town looking for ways to do something fun or different with action. I kind of think as if there's a camera behind my eyes all the time like, 'What would be an interesting way capture this?', 'Oh, that'd be cool.' So I'm always cataloguing and trying to get different, fun ways to capture action and different action set pieces that would be great. Joe and I talked a lot about that, pitched some ideas, bounced them around, and I'm just excited for the challenge."

Also read: Extraction is Netflix’s most watched film ever, Randeep Hooda and Russo Brothers celebrate the record

Hargrave said that while he hopes to be involved in the future of the franchise, he wants new directors to come in and put their own stamp on it. He said that the Russo brothers are "building on (the Marvel) model in the Extraction universe."

The first film also starred Randeep Hooda, Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyuli, David Harbour, Golshifteh Farahani and others.


