Fact check: Did Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan get married? Debunking the viral claim about Creed co-stars

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan have become one of the most celebrated on-screen Hollywood duos through the Creed film franchise, earning widespread praise for their convincing romantic chemistry throughout the boxing series.

An X account shared a couple photos of Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan and claimed they are married. (Instagram)

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When actors share such a natural connection on screen, it is common for fans to wonder whether that chemistry extends beyond the cameras, often fueling speculation about a possible real-life relationship.

While some on-screen romances have eventually turned into real-life relationships, more often than not, the speculation ends up having no truth behind it.

So, what is the reality behind the viral claim involving the Creed co-stars?

Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson are married?

A speculation gained traction after an X account shared two photos of Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan on Tuesday. One image appeared to show the pair dining together during an outing, while another featured Jordan taking a selfie inside a moving car.

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{{^usCountry}} However, it was the caption accompanying the post that drew the most attention, as it made claims about the duo's marital status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it was the caption accompanying the post that drew the most attention, as it made claims about the duo's marital status. {{/usCountry}}

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“I can't believe that they're actually married,” the poster wrote in the caption.

The post attracted significant attention within just 24 hours, amassing more than 3 million views at the time of writing

No credibility or authenticity behind the claim

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Yet, the viral claim does not appear to be backed by any credible evidence.

Neither Tessa Thompson nor Michael B. Jordan has made any announcement about being in a relationship, and there are no reliable public reports confirming the claim.

Moreover, the images shared alongside the post also raise doubts about their authenticity. Both the photos appear to be AI-generated, as no matching image can be found through publicly available sources or on either actor's official social media accounts.

Also read: Michael B. Jordan reveals how Denzel Washington's advice influenced his approach to fame; ‘If they see you all week...’

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A closer look at the facial features and other visual details also suggests the image was likely created using artificial intelligence rather than being an authentic photograph.

One of the users commented on the post, “The image is AI generated tho.” Another one wrote, “it’s not even real.”

Off-screen relationship explained

It is well known that Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan share a close friendship that has developed over years of working together.

The pair portray married couple Adonis and Bianca in the Creed franchise, and their decade-long collaboration has created a natural rapport both on and off screen.

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Their bond is so comfortable that Thompson has even joked their relationship resembles that of an "old married couple."

Also read: Michael B Jordan celebrates his Best Actor Oscar win with burger run, internet calls it the ‘most real moment’

Despite their convincing on-screen romance and longstanding friendship, however, the two are not married in real life.