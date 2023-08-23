Fallout TV Show release window and setting revealed

Amazon Studios has given us more information about the highly-anticipated "Fallout TV series. They've been working on this show with Bethesda since 2020, and filming started in the summer of 2022, finishing in the first half of this year. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the release date, and now we have some new details.

Fallout will finally head to Prime Video in 2024. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Today, on social media, they announced that the Fallout TV series will be available on Prime Video in 2024. They also showed a picture of Vault Boy, the well-known character from the franchise. Along with this, Prime Video confirmed that the show will be set in Los Angeles, California. This is interesting because the video games haven't focused much on this location. Finally, they mentioned that the story will revolve around characters connected to Vault 33, which matches with some earlier leaks from the set of the show.

Apart from these general background details that have been shared, most of the bigger story of the Fallout TV series is being kept secret for now. What we do know is that the show won't directly copy any particular story from the Fallout video games, but it will still have familiar symbols that fans of the games will recognize. Also, the show's cast includes actors like Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Aaron Moten, and more. While we haven't seen a preview or trailer for Fallout yet, there's a chance we might get our first official glimpse of the show before 2023 ends.

Fallout fans hyped after series announces location & release window

Last October, Amazon had shared an image of a vault door opening with three people wearing the number 33 on their backs. The post mentioned celebrating a special occasion and the 25th birthday, with tags related to Fallout and Bethesda Studios.

With this update, we can see that the series is making good progress. The Fallout show is on track to premiere on Prime Video in 2024, and it's clear that fans are eagerly anticipating it.

In the comments, fans are expressing their excitement. Some are jokingly getting ready with Nuka Colas, a reference from the Fallout games.

There's also a request circulating for the streaming service to release a trailer. This request gained momentum after a teaser leak was shared by Twitter users. You can check out the teaser above.