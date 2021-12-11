Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore teaser: Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as the new Grindelwald. Watch

The first look of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is out ahead of the trailer release on Monday. Warner Bros shared a teaser to take back waiting Harry Potter fans back to the memories of the wizarding world besides introducing Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald after he replaced Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The teaser has been shared on YouTube and teased as “Whether it’s on a page, a stage, or on a screen, it’s all part of one Wizarding World." It goes on to revisit the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 20 years ago which introduced us to the lead cast of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively. It also shows glimpses of Lord Voldemort in his rage, a dragon in action and much more.

Moving to the glimpse of the upcoming prequel, Jude Law as Dumbledore looks serious as he tells Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), "The world as we know it is coming undone. Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you'll have to trust me, even when every instinct tells you not to."

The movie, which was earlier scheduled to be released on July 15 next year, will now open on April 15, 2022. It is a prequel spin-off film franchise set in the Wizarding World as Harry Potter, both created by JK Rowling.

The new film will see magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who becomes a confidant of a young Albus Dumbledore, portrayed by Jude Law, amid the rise of the totalitarian Grindelwald.

The official logline of the film reads: "Professor Albus Dumbledore knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is moving to seize control of the wizarding world.

"Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts Magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead an intrepid team of wizards, witches and one brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, where they encounter old and new beasts and clash with Grindelwald's growing legion of followers. But with the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore remain on the sidelines?"

Harry Potter veteran David Yates has returned the film. Steve Kloves has co-written the script with JK Rowling. The cast also includes Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler and Jessica Williams.

