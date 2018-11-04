Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald early reactions praise Johnny Depp, tease heavy Harry Potter nostalgia

Warner Bros held the first round of screenings for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald on Saturday, and reactions have been shared online. While most of them come from fans, and hence should be taken with a pinch of salt, the few members of the press who’ve seen the film have also been largely satisfied with it.

The Crimes of Grindelwald is a sequel to 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, itself a spin-off of the Harry Potter saga. Fans praised the film’s nostalgia above all else — the trailers have teased a return to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the reappearances of many Potter characters. Jude Law plays a young Albus Dumbledore, while it has been recently rumoured that the film will also feature a younger version of Professor McGonagall, another Potter favourite.

Fans have been near-unanimous in their praise for the film, which they said will make die-hard Potterheads very happy. But a couple of critics have noted the film’s ‘overstuffed’ plot. Star Johnny Depp, who plays the titular dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, would be pleased with the reaction his performance is getting. Depp has been a source of tremendous controversy for the makers, with both writer JK Rowling and director David Yates rising to his defence amid reports of his abusive behaviour.

Saw #CrimesOfGrindelwald Thursday. Johnny Depp turns out an outstanding performance in a showstopping turn as Grindelwald. Whether you’re new to the Wizarding World or a hardcore fan, it’s hard to resist the stunning visuals, flawless action and riveting performances. Fantastic. pic.twitter.com/3X9Dml7j3t — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) November 3, 2018

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD is an erratic and overstuffed mess. The most egregious "fan service" since Gandalf battled The Nine in THE HOBBIT, this is Rowling's sloppiest and probably worst wizarding story. Few sequences aside, this is one dead hippogriff. pic.twitter.com/e48dl1nY8R — Brendan Hodges (@themetaplexcom) November 3, 2018

Fantastic Beasts and The Crimes of Grindelwald is a magical must-see! It builds upon the original & is sure to delight Harry Potter fans. Remarkable visuals, engaging story, & an ending that will leave you speechless. Johnny Depp as Grindelwald is perfection. #CrimesOfGrindewald pic.twitter.com/A0LOjUc6Nn — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) November 3, 2018

#FantasticBeasts was so so so good. I felt like I was coming home. ⚡️ Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Til then I’m going to #ProtectTheSecrets 🤫 — Abby Schulman (@AbbySchul) November 3, 2018

It felt wonderful getting to be transported back into this amazing world. #FantasticBeasts⁠ ⁠ #ProtectTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/DPBt5Sbv7Y — Andy 💌 🐍 (@AndyYanira) November 4, 2018

Caught a screening of @FantasticBeasts today. I swore an unbreakable vow to #ProtectTheSecrets, but I think I'll still live if I say: 😍 — Christa Cannon ☄️ (@ChristaCannon) November 4, 2018

Not sure I will ever be over the excitement of @FantasticBeasts. What a day. Worth standing outside in the cold for 3 hours. I even won a wand! Thank you @jk_rowling for continuing to blow my mind all these years later. #ProtectTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/3HQPKZq9Tl — Rachel (@rachelanne_) November 3, 2018

omg what was that?!? LOVED IT SO MUCH AAAAH @jk_rowling IT WAS INCREDIBLE, going to cry here #TheCrimesofGrindelwald #ProtectTheSecrets — Antônio Arraes (@antonioarraes) November 3, 2018

So I watched @FantasticBeasts The Crimes of Grindelwald today... and I'm genuinely speechless. I can't wait to see it again.✨💙 #FantasticBeasts #ProtectTheSecrets pic.twitter.com/qDetkOZcqW — Katherine (@katherine_farah) November 3, 2018

#FantasticBeasts #CrimesOfGrindelwald We’ve got to #ProtectTheSecrets (of which there are MANY) This movie needs to be seen more than ONCE. So much more to come, so many things to discover.

Grindewald spot on, Lestrange was great, and Newt melted my heart as usual pic.twitter.com/fFq0RzeKTc — BluePrelude (@BluePrelude1) November 4, 2018

The worst thing about seeing #CrimesOfGrindwlwald early is that there is almost no one to talk to about the incredible things that happened in the movie! Argh! I’m dying! #ProtectTheSecrets — Bruce Aguilar 🍁 (@yensid98) November 4, 2018

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald stars Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Zoe Kravitz and Ezra Miller. The film is slated for a November 16 release.

