First job, music choices, ‘Iron Man’ story: Robert Downey Jr. answers Internet's ‘most searched questions’ about him

Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr. has answered internet's most searched questions about him. Downey and Christopher Nolan gave an interview to "Wired" recently where both gave insights on the most searched queries about them on the web.

During the interview, Downey shared that he has six tattoos. The sixth tattoo was "Avengers" cast tattoo. He revealed that several members of the Avengers cast got a tattoo and Scarlett Johansson was the first one to get one.

On being asked, if he does his own stunts, Downey revealed he does stunts but is committing to do less stunts in his acting career.

Nolan reads a question to Downey that says " Does Robert Downey Jr. like Gwyneth Paltrow?". In reply, Downey stuns at first, saying: "I do not like Gwyneth Paltrow". But then continues "I absolutely adore her like a sister, like a sister that you may have made out a few times while still liking her".

To an internet question enquring him about how he became Iron Man, Downey reveals "It was God's will." He elaborates on it further " I had a pretty good screen test, but I'll really tell you what happened is, the same weekend I did a movie called "Kiss Kiss Bang Bang". Jon Favreau[Iron Man director] did a movie called "Zathura". They both tanked, and we were both really hungry to try to do something that would make an impact and when "Iron Man" came out, everyone that knew me and loved me said, "This will do until 'The Dark Knight' comes out,".

During the interview, Downey also shared his hobbies. He said "I have one hobby in that I take classic cars and I do eco restomods on them, thus take old cars and then make them more energy efficient and climate-friendly.

Downey also answered to the internet query, "What year was Robert Downey Jr on SNL?". He replied: "1985, oft considered the worst season in the history of "SNL".

On the show, Downey revealed that he is not a vegan. He said: "I'm a vegetarian, occasional pescatarian. If I start feeling lightheaded, I might have some shrimp, or maybe a steelhead trout.'

Nolan read another question to Downey, "What music does Robert Downey Jr. listen to?". He replied: "Everything from Prokofiev to...I'm into Sleaford Mods lately, and also Indio Downey, my firstborn, got an album coming out."

On being asked about his first job, Downey shared: "My first job was working at the Indian Walk Shoe Store on Broadway and 83rd Street. I made it about 10 shifts before I was fired for my sticky fingers."