From day-to-day walk to red carpet strut - The Tonight Show shares throwback video of Zendaya's stunning transformation

The world has come to know Zendaya as a fierce and confident actress and fashion icon. But a recently shared video by The Tonight Show gives us a glimpse into the past of the poised star and her humble beginnings.

The video, which is from five years ago, shows a 21-year-old Zendaya discussing the difference between her everyday walk and her red carpet strut. With a smile, she reveals, “It’s like a different persona that comes on when I’m on stage. Like, I know how to walk in heels, but in my day-to-day life, my dad and I walk the same, which is not necessarily great.”

As she walks onto the stage, it's apparent that the young actress's talent extends beyond acting. She takes confident, purposeful steps in her high heels, looking like a seasoned model on the runway.

Since then, Zendaya has become a red-carpet sensation, with fans and critics alike eagerly awaiting her appearances to see what stunning look she'll debut next. She's become known for her fearless fashion choices and effortless elegance, which she consistently showcases at prestigious events like the Met Gala and Oscars.

Despite her success, Zendaya remains humble and grateful for her journey. Her down-to-earth personality and relatable attitude have endeared her to fans worldwide, and she's become a role model for many young girls.

It's no surprise that Zendaya's fans have taken to social media to praise the actress for her genuine personality and grounded nature. One fan commented, "I can love her effortlessly." Another wrote, “Best gal ever,” and we agree.

As she continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her talent, beauty, and charm, Zendaya remains an example of how hard work and staying true to oneself can lead to success. It's safe to say that the world can't wait to see what this superstar does next.