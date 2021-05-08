From Hugh Jackman to Robert Pattinson; all the Hollywood stars who turned superheroes for India amid Covid-19 2nd wave

As India fights a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many people, including celebrities, have come forward to do their bit -- be it the amplification of pleas for help, or starting donation drives. Hollywood stars, including Hugh Jackman, Nick Jonas, Robert Pattinson, among many more, have also voiced their concerns over the conditions in India.

Many among these have donated to Priyanka Chopra's joint initiative for the purpose, in collaboration with GiveIndia. Many others have amplified calls for donation.

Here's a look at all the Hollywood stars who have done their bit in order to help India fight Covid-19.

Hugh Jackman

Priyanka thanked Hugh for his gesture.

He shared a poster for Priyanka's fundraiser on Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Support India."

Lilly Collins

She is an ambassador of GO Campaign and has urged everyone to support the cause. "I have such beautiful memories of my time in India and the country will always hold such a special place in my heart. Please join me and my friends at GO Campaign to bring immediate relief to families there today," a PTI report quoted her as saying.

Robert Pattinson

The Batman actor has partnered with GO Campaign to raise funds for the country, according to a Variety report. "Think of GO as a really meaningful investment fund – they take your dollars and invest them in children, in a diverse portfolio, for maximum results. And the common thread is those heroes, their proven track record, their commitment to serving children," he said.

Ewan McGregor

Ewan has also partnered with GO and urged fans to support the cause. GO Campaign will provide PPE, emergency food, medicine, pulse oximeters, and resuscitators in India.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has joined hands with his wife Priyanka to raise $1 million for India's Covid-19 relief.

Shawn Mendes

The singer donated $50,000 towards international author and podcaster Jay Shetty's fundraiser Help India Breathe.

Camila Cabello

The singer has raised $6,000 towards the Help India Breathe fund.

Ellen DeGeneres

She raised $59,000 towards Jay Shetty's relief fund.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

They donated $50,000 towards the Help India Breathe fund.

Katy Perry

Sharing the details about the Covid-19 cases in India, the Roar singer urged her fans to donate for oxygen supplies to help India.

James McAvoy

The X-Men star shared a video on Instagram and urged fans to donate. "India needs help. You can help...donate what you can if you can," he said earlier this week.

Richard Madden

The Game of Thrones star urged fans to 'help and support' his Citadel co-star Priyanka's fundraiser.

Reese Witherspoon

The Big Little Lies star amplified Priyanka Chopra's call to raise funds for India.

Lilly Singh

The late-night talk show host also urged fans to donate.

According to union health ministry on Friday, India registered 414,188 new coronavirus infections in a day while 3,915 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours.