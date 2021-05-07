Hugh Jackman amplifies Priyanka Chopra's Covid-19 fundraiser on social media, asks fans to 'support India'

Actor Hugh Jackman is the latest Hollywood star to amplify Priyanka Chopra's call to raising funds for Covid-19 relief in India. He took to his social media accounts on Thursday to share links to the fundraiser.

Sharing the poster for Priyanka's fundraiser with Give India on Instagram Stories, Hugh wrote, "Support India." Priyanka reposted it on her own Instagram Stories and thanked Hugh and his wife Deborra Lee Ann.

Priyanka Chopra has shared Hugh Jackman's post.





Hugh is the latest celebrity to make a donation or share information on Priyanka's initiative. Previously, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen Degeneres, Lana Condor, Jada Pinkett Smith, Drew Barrymore and many others have made donations for the cause. International celebrities such as Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have also donated for Covid-19 relief in India.

Priyanka had made an emotional appeal to her fans and followers last week to help out Indian in its time of need. Sharing a video on Instagram, she had said, "India, my home, is suffering the world’s worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it’s only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale."

"I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization," she added.

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have raised ₹6.6 crore for the cause so far. "Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU," she had added in her post.

