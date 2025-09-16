From The Studio to Adolescence: Where to stream Emmy-winning shows

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on the night of September 14. The event honored excellence in television across different genres. From thrilling dramas to touching comedies, the evening featured many significant wins. Seth Rogen’s The Studio was the biggest winner with 13 awards. Other notable mentions included Netflix’s Adolescence, Apple TV+’s Severance, and the medical drama The Pitt. 77th Emmy Awards: Here are the tp-winning series now streaming on Netflix, Apple TV+ and other platforms, from Seth Rogen's The Studio to Gary Oldman's Slow Horses.(Invision for the Television Acad)

For anyone who missed these shows, most are available to stream on popular platforms like Netflix, Apple TV+, and Prime Video, as per Variety. Here's where to watch them:

The Studio

The Studio led the evening with 13 wins out of 23 nominations. Seth Rogen, who starred as Matt Remick, a Hollywood studio executive navigating the clash between profit and creativity, walked away with three major awards. The series also features Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders. The show’s biting satire of Hollywood politics has made it one of the year’s must-watch dramas. The show is currently streaming on Apple TV+.

Adolescence

Adolescence captured attention with its dark premise. The limited series centers on a teenager who is suspected of killing a classmate. The four-part series swiftly shattered streaming records with its captivating performances and single-take narrative. You can watch the show on Netflix.

Spy games and dark comedy

Adam Randall's Slow Horses took home the prize for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series. A group of MI5 misfits work under the astute but disillusioned Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) in the British spy thriller. Apple TV+ offers streaming access to the Emmy-winning program.

Hacks came back strong with Jean Smart as the only female actor to land four consecutive Emmys for her performance as Deborah Vance. This dark comedy about a dying comedian and her unlikely young writing partner also won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series. The show is available on HBO Max.

Medical dramas and psychological thrillers.

The Pitt (HBO Max) stood out in the Best Drama category. Set in the emergency room of a hospital, The Pitt depicts the daily realities of healthcare workers. Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa were featured winners in the acting awards.

Additionally, Severance (Apple TV+) continued to amaze audiences with its truly frightening idea of surgically divided work and personal memories. Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman were winners in the drama acting category.

Other notable winners

Jeff Hiller won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Somebody Somewhere. The show is available for streaming on HBO Max. Cristin Milioti played the haunting role of Sofia Falcone in HBO Max's The Penguin, a spinoff of The Batman.

FAQs:

Q1. When were the 77th Emmy Awards held?

The awards took place on Sunday, September 14, 2025.

Q2. Which show won the most awards?

Seth Rogen’s The Studio dominated with 13 wins.

Q3. Where can I stream the Emmy-winning shows?

Most winners are available on Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, and HBO Max.

Q4. Which drama won the Best Drama category?

The Pitt won Best Drama, with additional acting accolades.

Q5. Who made Emmy history this year?

Jean Smart became the only female actor to win four consecutive Emmys for her role in Hacks.