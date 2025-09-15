Emmy Awards 2025: Celebs who ruled the red carpet

The Emmys red carpet was a blend of glamour and daring fashion. Celebrities played with color and silhouette in striking ways. The red carpet witnessed some edgy design moments that will go down in fashion history. From Selena Gomez turning heads in a custom scarlet Louis Vuitton gown channeling Old‑Hollywood romance, to Blackpink’s Lisa embracing the trend of Barbiecore in a bubblegum‑pink Lever Couture, here are all the standout moments. Rounding up the best looks from 2025 Emmys. Pretty in pink

Lisa in Lever Couture.

The Blackpink singer and star of The White Lotus Lisa was the showstealer of the evening in a flowy and romantic off-shoulder dress from Lever Couture. It was crafted from layers of ribbons that cascaded into a voluminous skirt. The outfit had a dreamy appeal and she paired the look with a statement neckpiece. Gilded glam

Charlotte Le Bon in Courrèges.

Canadian actor Charlotte Le Bon stood out in the sea of dreamy gowns with her high-fashion look. She opted for a long-sleeve midi dress from Courrèges, the silver dress looked like button snaps adorned on semi-sheer fabric. The outfit perfectly flattered her frame as well. Red radiance

Hunter Schafer, Sydney Sweeney and Selena Gomez wore red on the red carpet.

Red palette seemed to be the red carpet moodboard at 2025 Emmys with the likes of Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer dolling up in this shade. While Selena exuded elegance in a Louis Vuitton number, Hunter and Sydney raised the hotness quotient in sheer and cleavage-baring red dresses respectively. Drama in white

Pedro Pascal in Celine.

Pedro Pascal upped the fashion ante at 2025 Emmys in a bold white suit from Celine. The double-breasted blazer made him look every inch the debonair. The actor finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers and statement sunnies to round off the look. Breaking suit code

Sam Nivola in Dior.

The White Lotus star Sam Nivola redefined menswear dressing in a Dior tuxedo with a floral-printed waistcoat. The look was part whimsy part elegance and we love the satin stole strategically placed on one side of his trousers. The cropped blazer look is a hit this season. Suited and booted

Adam Brody in Dior.