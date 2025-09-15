Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to release for streaming? Here's what we know

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle opened in US theaters on Friday. The new film is part of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series and continues the story with Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira entering the Infinity Castle for a final fight against Muzan Kibutsuji. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle streaming release date.(X/@Crunchyroll)

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle box office updates

The film is showing in Japanese with subtitles and also in an English dub. It is rated R. According to Sony Pictures Entertainment, the movie is playing in more than 3,300 theaters in North America. Early projections suggest it could debut at the top of the box office, with weekend sales of around $56 million.

According to Forbes, the film has already made over $316 million internationally. Reviews have also been strong. Rotten Tomatoes lists a 97% critic score, with a 99% audience rating from verified users.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle streaming date

Sony has not announced a streaming date. Based on past releases, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle will likely stream on Crunchyroll, the company’s anime platform. Sony’s recent anime titles have taken four to five months to move from theaters to streaming.

Spy x Family Code: White opened in April 2024 and was on Crunchyroll by September. Haikyu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump came out in May 2024 and was added to Crunchyroll in late October.

If the same schedule is followed, the new Demon Slayer film could arrive on Crunchyroll between late January and mid-February 2026, according to Forbes.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle: How to watch online?

Crunchyroll offers several plans for viewers.

The basic ad-free tier costs $7.99 per month.

The Mega-Fan option is $11.99 and allows streaming on four devices at once, plus offline downloads.

The Ultimate Fan plan costs $15.99, allows six devices, and includes access to extra content such as Game Vault. All tiers include a seven-day free trial.

FAQs:

1. Is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in theaters?

Yes, the film opened in theaters worldwide in September 2025.

2. What is the movie about?

The story follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the Hashira as they enter the Infinity Castle to battle Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper Rank demons.

3. When will Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle stream online?

Based on past Crunchyroll releases, it is expected to arrive between late January and mid-February 2026, according to Forbes.

4. Where will the movie stream?

The movie will most likely stream on Crunchyroll, Sony’s anime platform.

5. How much does Crunchyroll cost?

Crunchyroll plans start at $7.99 per month, with ad-free options up to $15.99.