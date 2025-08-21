Top 7 biggest anime movies ranked, Demon Slayer’s new film storms to No 1

Anime movies have long fought for dominance at the Japanese box office, but Demon Slayer has officially taken the crown. Before its US release next month, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle has already toppled Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name to become Japan’s new record-holder, according to Collider. A still from Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie part 1 - Akaza’s Return

Demon Slayer breaks through

When Shinkai’s Your Name debuted in 2016, it was nothing short of a cultural event. The romantic fantasy brought in ¥25.17 billion ($170.7 million) in Japan, making it the country’s second-biggest domestic movie ever, just behind Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away.

That record didn’t last. In 2020, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train came along and rewrote history with a staggering ¥40.75 billion ($276.4 million). Now Infinity Castle is continuing the trend. The film has already crossed ¥25.78 billion ($174.8 million) in Japan alone, moving past Your Name before even opening to global audiences.

A massive US rollout

Infinity Castle will hit American theaters on September 12 through Crunchyroll, Deadline reports. Early indicators suggest another giant opening. Fandango revealed it had the best first-day ticket presales for an anime movie ever - even higher than Mugen Train’s blockbuster debut. AMC, Regal, and Cinemark chains have already seen advance sales nearing $10 million combined.

The movie opens with early IMAX fan screenings on September 9.

7 biggest Japanese animations of all time

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle (2024)

The latest Demon Slayer film has stormed past Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name, taking its place among Japan’s all-time biggest earners. With more than ¥25.78 billion ($174.8 million) collected so far, Infinity Castle has already secured its spot before even opening in Western theaters this September. Its momentum is staggering - from Southeast Asia to presales in the US, it’s breaking records at every turn.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train (2020)

The 2020 release didn’t just dominate the Japanese box office - it changed the global conversation around anime films. Grossing a massive ¥40.75 billion ($276.4 million) domestically, Mugen Train became the highest-grossing Japanese film ever, pulling in more than half a billion worldwide. It also made history in US theaters, holding strong even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spirited Away (2001)

Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away was the reigning champion for nearly two decades. Hayao Miyazaki’s classic brought in ¥30.8 billion ($208.9 million) in Japan and later picked up an Academy Award, cementing its place as one of the most beloved animated films of all time. It held the domestic record until Your Name came along in 2016.

Your Name (2016)

Makoto Shinkai’s romantic fantasy became a global phenomenon, grossing ¥25.17 billion ($170.7 million) in Japan and smashing expectations for an original anime feature. For years, it stood as the second-biggest domestic release behind Spirited Away. Now, with Infinity Castle edging it out, it has slipped one notch lower on the list.

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Another Studio Ghibli hit, Miyazaki’s Howl’s Moving Castle, charmed audiences worldwide and raked in ¥19.6 billion ($132.9 million) in Japan. Its international run added millions more, further proving Ghibli’s reach far beyond Japanese audiences.

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Before Spirited Away, Miyazaki’s Princess Mononoke held the crown. With ¥20.18 billion ($136.9 million) domestically, it was a milestone for Japanese animation and opened the door for Ghibli’s future dominance in global markets.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021)

This prequel film from Gege Akutami’s hit manga scored big with ¥13.75 billion ($93.2 million) in Japan. It also pulled $34.5 million in the US, showing that anime box office hits weren’t just reserved for Demon Slayer. It currently stands as one of the most successful standalone anime movies of the last decade.

FAQs

Which anime film is the highest-grossing of all time?

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train currently holds the record with over ¥40.75 billion in Japan and more than $500 million worldwide.

How much has Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle made so far?

The film has already surpassed ¥25.78 billion in Japan and continues to climb.

Did Infinity Castle beat Your Name?

Yes, Infinity Castle has officially overtaken Your Name’s domestic total of ¥25.17 billion.

What was the first anime film to break ¥20 billion in Japan?

Princess Mononoke hit ¥20.18 billion in 1997, making it the first anime to reach that milestone.