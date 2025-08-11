One Piece Heroines anime sparks debate, here's why fans are unhappy

Netflix recently released the first look of the much-awaited Season 2 of the One Piece live-action series. While several fans are excited for the same, some are not fully convinced about the idea and wish for a different story treatment to it, Dexerto reported. The streaming service's series comes at a time when another adaptation is already under development: a One Piece Heroines anime, which will be focused around the female-fronted manga spin-off. One Piece Season 2 will be out in 2026.(Screengrab/@YouTube)

Written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, One Piece originally came out in 1997 and has since held a special place in the hearts of its fans worldwide. Oda continues to come up with stories that focus on the adventures of Monkey D Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates.

One Piece fans divided over Netflix adaptation?

In the past few decades, One Piece has witnessed a major evolution. Its anime version came out two years after the manga, featuring more than 1,100 episodes.

Two years ago, Netflix launched its own live-action remake in 2023. It is now gearing up for the fantasy adventure series' second season.

Talking about One Piece novel Heroines getting made into an anime show, several fans have taken to social media platforms to express their views over the matter, while some shared spinoffs which they hoped could get the adaptation treatment instead.

“They should animate the Ace manga/novel. That would be so good with a proper studio behind it. And Boichi’s style translates well into shonen," read a post on Reddit.

Another one said that they could think about the “Law novel too.”

A third user added, “They’ll adapt anything other than Shokugeki no Sanji.”

One person hoped that more of the novels get adapted in future. "Surprised it’s taken them this long really. You just know fans would eat up an adaptation of the Ace novel/manga," they wrote.

An individual said people really "can’t wait for when they adapt Ace’s, Law’s, and Zoro’s novels.”

What to expect from the One Piece Heroines anime?

As of now, not many details are available about the upcoming project. But it is expected to follow the manga, focusing on stories from the women in the One Piece world, as per Dexerto.

The project was made official during the One Piece Day 2025 as part of the Egghead Saga Voice Actors Special Stage Event.

The spin-off manga, which has been penned by Jun Esaka and illustrated by Sayaka Suwa, narrates short stories that originally came out in the One Piece Magazine and were later added to two novels.

FAQs:

When will Season 2 of the One Piece live-action series release?

The official date is yet to be announced, but it will come out in 2026.

Where to watch One Piece Season 1?

Fans can watch it on Netflix.

Will there be a Season 3 of One Piece?

Yes, Netflix has already renewed One Piece for Season 3.

