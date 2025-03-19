Beloved One Piece Straw Hat Pirates voice actors to surprise Indian anime fans at this Comic Con

Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata, the iconic Japanese voice actors behind two of the most beloved Straw Hat Pirates, Usopp and Sanji from One Piece, will soon embark on their first-ever Indian adventure. Crunchyroll, the go-to anime destination for Otakus, announced the thrilling news on March 19, 2025. Japanese voice actors behind Sanji and Usopp in One Piece will be taking a trip to Mumbai for the upcoming Comic Con event in April. (Crunchyroll)

Indian anime fans can catch the renowned One Piece voice actors in person at the upcoming Mumbai Comic Con. Their much-awaited grand welcome to the country is a testament to Indian anime enthusiasts’ growing love for One Piece over the years. Luffy’s adventurous escapades have for so long been close to fans’ hearts. With Kappei Yamaguchi and Hiroaki Hirata’s arrival in Mumbai, India, this year, the excitement is expected to soar to immense heights.

Hiroaki Hirata (left) voices Sanji and Kappei Yamaguchi (right) voices Usopp. (Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll shares One Piece voice actors' heartwarming greetings ahead of Mumbai Comic Con

As it turns out the beloved anime stars are equally fired up for their trip to Mumbai. The One Piece icons promise Indian fans an unforgettable ride of thrill as they are bound to share behind-the-scenes stories and insights into bringing Usopp and Sanji to life.

Before they set sail for this rare opportunity, which is already being billed as a history-making event, Kappei Yamaguchi, who voices Usopp, shared, “I’m visiting Mumbai for the first time! It’s always so exciting to be able to meet One Piece fans from across the globe. Let’s all have a fun time together!”

Hiroaki Hirata, the voice of Sanji, added, “I’m very excited for my first visit to India. I’ll learn lots of Indian recipes so I can prepare them for Nami and the others! Ladies of Mumbai, wait for me, okay?”

2025 Mumbai Comic Con dates

According to the official Comic Con India website, the best weekend of the year will be back in Mumbai this April. The two-day extravaganza will kick off on April 12 and run through April 13 at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Although more details related to the One Piece voice actors’ big entry are still being cooked, Crunchyroll has confirmed that the Straw Hat crew duo will join the epic celebration on April 12, 2025.