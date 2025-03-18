Ateez beats BTS' Jimin, Blackpink's Lisa for K-pop Artist of the Year win: iHeartRadio Music Awards

ATEEZ (comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho) came out on top on Monday, March 17, at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles. ATEEZ won the K-pop Artist of the Year title at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday, March 17, 2025. BTS' Jimin and BLACKPINK's Lisa were also nominated in the category. (KQ Entertainment / BIGHIT Music / LLOUD)

Defeating heavyweights BTS’ Jimin and BLACKPINK’s Lisa, who also happen to be the boy group’s seniors in the Hallyu industry, the KQ Entertainment octet took home the biggest award of the night in the K-pop category: K-pop Artist of the Year.

The “Ice on My Teeth” hit-making music act was also up against fellow 4th-generation K-pop stars aespa and ENHYPEN for the most glorious K-pop trophy at this year’s iHeartRadio Awards.

BTS' Jimin wins K-pop Song of the Year

Fortunately, for BTS’ honey-tongued vocalist, that wasn’t the only category he was nominated in. As a soloist, Jimin also scooped nods in the K-pop Song of the Year, Best Lyrics and Favourite On Screen (alongside Jungkook) categories. He ultimately snapped a major victory in the K-pop Song of the Year area, thanks to “Who,” his lead single off his second studio album “Muse.”

Jimin’s contenders for this round were Stray Kids (“Chk Chk Boom”), ILLIT (“Magnetic”), aespa (“Supernova”) and ENHYPEN (XO (Only If You Say Yes)”). Meanwhile, up-and-coming girl group ILLIT snapped the Best New K-pop Artist win, defeating rivals BABYMONSTER, BADVILLAIN, NCT WISH and TWS.

It was also a big day for JYP Entertainment's flagship boy group, Stray Kids, as “ATE,” their ninth Korean-language EP, was crowned the K-pop Album of the Year.

TXT's Yeonjun claims the Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge win

That’s not the end of the K-pop winners list from iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025. “GGUM,” the solo debut single of TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, had a major breakthrough in the fan-voted Favourite K-pop Dance Challenge category, a new introduction this year.

This wasn’t an easy win, especially since his strong competitors were all viral hits in their own right: SEVENTEEN’s “Maestro,” ILLIT’s “Magnetic,” LE SSERAFIM’s “Smart,” Kiss of Life’s “Sticky,” aespa’s “Supernova,” KATSEYE’s “Touch,” (aespa) Karina’s “UP,” ATEEZ’s “Work” and ENHYPEN’s “XO (Only If You Say Yes).”

Other K-pop nominations at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

Hallyu stars stood out in other categories as well that weren’t exclusive to the K-pop scene. Jimin’s “Who” earned a nod in the socially voted category Best Lyrics.

Furthermore, BLACKPINK’s ROSE’s “APT,” a collaborative single she shares with Bruno Mars made it to the fan-voted Best Music Video nominations roster. Her bandmate Lisa’s “Rockstar” was also nominated in the same category. However, Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s “Fortnight” trumped them all, taking the trophy home.

On top of that, BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook’s Disney+ mini-series Are You Sure?! earned validation through an inclusion in the Favourite On Screen nominees’ table. Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) ultimately swept that category.