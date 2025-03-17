My Hero Academia studio's next big hit locks summer release window: Where to watch new shonen anime?

Renowned studio Bones Film, which has so far treated anime fans to worthy big hits like My Hero Academia and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, is all set to introduce viewers to another shonen anime adaptation this summer. Way ahead of its anticipated premiere this year, Gachiakuta already has the potential to become the animation studio’s next big hit. The Bones Film production based on the manga currently Gachiakuta anime will be out this July 2025. (©Kei Urana, Hideyoshi Andou and KODANSHA/ “GACHIAKUTA” Production Committee)

serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine has officially locked its streaming partner, taking a load off fans’ minds about the show’s availability.

The Gachiakuta anime will debut on small screens in the coming months, unleashing its “electrifying action, unique graffiti-inspired art style, and intense revenge-driven storyline.” Set in a dystopian world, the upcoming series finds its roots in a floating city where both trash and criminals are cast into an endless abyss.

Manga artist Kei Urana’s (and graffiti artist Hideyoshi Andou) action-packed creation will come to life in the anime world thanks to first-time series director Fumihiko Suganuma, who has been the chief episode director and storyboard artist on Train to the End of the World.

Meanwhile, screenwriter Hiroshi Seko, known for Dandadan, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan Final Season, Mob Psycho 100) will join character designer and chief animation director Satoshi Ishino (Date a Live, Tokyo Mew Mew New). Renowned composer Taku Iwasaki (Bungo Stray Dogs, Shin Kamen Rider) will be creating the music.

Gachiakuta release date

The exact release date for My Hero Academia’s successor has yet to be revealed. So far, official announcements have only disclosed the show’s Summer premiere window, which is slated for July 2025.

Where to watch Gachiakuta

As of this week, the global anime brand Crunchyroll has confirmed that it will be “Overthrow the Status Quo and Change the World!” with its brand-new take on “trash television.” The streaming platform’s worldwide streaming rights exclude Belarus, Russia and Asia (but including India).

Gachiakuta plot

Blending intense action with an unforgettable artistic style, the series revolves around Rudo, a young outcast who, after being framed for murder, was exiled into the wasteland called The Pit. After falling into this unknown world, his survival hinges on him fighting against monstrous Trash Beasts. Returning home and seeking vengeance is no child’s play, and Rudo is about to get a taste of the near-impossible while navigating this brutal world.

Crunchyroll’s press release unveils the show’s official synopsis: “Crawl back from the abyss of Hell to change this lousy world! Rudo lives in the slums of a floating town, where the poor scrape by under the shadow of the rich who live a sumptuous life, simply casting their garbage off the side, into the abyss.

"Then one day, he’s falsely accused of murder, and his wrongful conviction leads to an unimaginable punishment—exile off the edge, with the rest of the trash. Down on the surface, the cast-off waste of humanity has bred vicious monsters, and if Rudo wants to have any hope of discovering the truth and seeking vengeance against those who cast him into Hell, he will have to master a new power and join a group known as the Cleaners who battle the hulking trash beasts of the Pit!”