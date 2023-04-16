Oshi no Ko beats Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood and Demon Slayer - Find out why

The anime community has been abuzz with the recent release of Oshi no Ko, a series that has quickly captured the hearts of fans worldwide. With its debut episode receiving a rating of 9.32 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, Oshi no Ko has now taken the top spot on the site, surpassing fan favourites like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, a show which has maintained the top position for many years and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, one of the most anticipated releases of anime spring 2023. With its debut episode receiving a rating of 9.32 out of 10 on MyAnimeList, Oshi no Ko has now taken the top spot on the site, surpassing fan favourites like Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood.(Doga Kobo)

Aka Akasaka's latest creation, Oshi no Ko, follows the life of a Japanese idol

Oshi no Ko is the brainchild of Aka Akasaka, the creator of the popular series Kaguya-sama: Love is War. The show centres on Ai Hoshino, a Japanese idol who takes a break from her career due to an unexpected pregnancy. The story follows Ai's life and the lives of her two children, who are actually super fans reincarnated.

Oshi no Ko stuns with movie-quality animation and compelling storytelling

What sets Oshi no Ko apart from other anime is its movie-quality animation. The premiere episode, which is almost an hour and a half long, was shown in limited theatrical release in Japan, further cementing its status as a cinematic masterpiece. Fans have been raving about the stunning visuals and the show's ability to tell a compelling story, even if the topic of the idol industry is relatively niche outside of Japan. (Also Read: Oshi no Ko Episode 1: A must-watch anime for its unique twist and dark themes)

Oshi no Ko's impressive start proves that it's a force to be reckoned with

The overwhelmingly positive response to the first episode is a clear indication of the series' potential. Oshi no Ko has accomplished this milestone based solely on the strength of its debut, which is an impressive feat. The show's initial arc is self-contained enough to be a satisfying story on its own, while also leaving fans eager to see where the series will go next.

Will Oshi no Ko be able to maintain the top spot on MyAnimeList rankings?

However, there is a risk that Oshi no Ko's time at the top may be short-lived. Maintaining movie-quality animation for the entire series may prove to be a challenge, and fans may be disappointed if the quality dips in future episodes. There is also a possibility that Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood fans will "review bomb" Oshi no Ko with unfair reviews, as has happened with other popular shows that have surpassed it. (Also Read: Mangaka behind Oshi no Ko and Kaguya-sama unveils a new manga - Fans can't wait!.

Despite these risks, the future looks bright for Oshi no Ko. If the show can maintain its high level of quality, it may continue to hold the top spot on MyAnimeList's rankings for some time to come. With the second episode set to air on April 19, fans are eagerly waiting to see where the story goes next.