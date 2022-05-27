Frustrated Johnny Depp tells Amber Heard’s lawyer, ‘I can’t please you’ as he interrupts him repeatedly. Watch

Actor Johnny Depp returned to the witness box this week in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Johnny had testified in the trial earlier and was now called by Amber’s legal team for cross-questioning. On Wednesday, the actor got into a mini-war of words with Amber’s lawyer as the defence grilled him on his testimony. At one point, Johnny told the lawyer he couldn’t ‘please’ him when he was asked to give a simple yes or no answer. Also read: Johnny vs Amber trailer out: Documentary charts journey from romantic beginnings to a messy public trial

In a video from the trial that is underway in a Virginia court, Johnny is seen on the witness stand being questioned by Amber’s legal team. The lawyer stated that Johnny was ‘pretty angry’ after Amber got a temporary restraining order. Johnny smiled and said, “Angry! More than anything I was hurt.” The lawyer further asked him about his testimony from earlier in the day where he spoke about his involvement in helping Amber secure her part in the 2018 film Aquaman.

The lawyer said, “You testified earlier this morning that you somehow were responsible for her getting a role with Warner Bros. You also tried to get her fired from Aquaman after the temporary restraining order. Didn’t you?” When Johnny asked which question would he want answered first, the lawyer said, “One question, sir. You tried to get her fired from Aquaman after the temporary restraining order. Didn’t you?”

As Johnny began in reply, “What is related to me about the story getting her…,” the lawyer interrupted and said it was a simple yes or no question. Johnny then replied, “It is not down to yes or no at all times. I can’t please you with a yes or no every single time,” As the lawyer pressed further that it was ayes-no question, Johnny said, “Answer’s no!”

Johnny has sued Amber for defamation case for her claims that she was a victim of domestic abuse, which she made in a 2018 Washington Post article. While he has sued her for $50 million, she has countersued for $100 million, arguing that he smeared her name by calling her a liar. The trial has been underway since April and is set to conclude on May 27.

